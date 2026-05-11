Spencer Pratt shares heartbreaking Mother's Day tribute to Heidi Montag from their fire-destroyed LA home

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Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt shared a heartbreaking Mother’s Day tribute to his wife, Heidi Montag, by posting a video that features the devastating aftermath of the LA fires.

On Sunday, the former reality TV star—whose family lost their Malibu home in last year’s fires—shared footage of the wreckage, offering fans an intimate look at their children’s first visit to what remained of their past.

"Heidi and I have been through hell together," Pratt said in the video. "No mom should ever have to go through what she's gone through."

"This is the first time the kids have been here," an emotional Montag said. "I think that they're trying to have a good attitude, but I did see Gunner almost crying up there, but they're so happy to be home too. " The couple share two sons; Gunner, 8, and Ryker, 3.

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"I am constantly in awe of Heidi," he said. "She's the most incredible mom to our boys. She's why I fight."

The video concluded with the couple embracing each other on the land where their home once stood. Pratt captioned the video by writing, "mother's day is every day."

Followers were quick to offer their support.

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"Great Moms are worth the fight," one fan wrote on X. "They are raising future men who will build families, communities and unstoppable nations. This was truly beautiful and heartbreaking. I know what it’s like to lose your home; your roots. It gets better because those little men have incredible parents. God bless you and your beautiful family."

"My momma heart broke when that baby said he’s not ok but he’s gonna be because he has wonderful parents setting the best example of taking care of each other when times are hard," another wrote. "If you don’t vote for Spencer Pratt what do you even stand for? This is what being an American looks like."

Pratt, who became a household name with Montag when they starred on MTV’s "The Hills," announced he was running for mayor of Los Angeles in January.

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Pratt has emphasized issues such as homelessness, public safety and government spending throughout his campaign, positioning himself as a political outsider challenging the status quo in Los Angeles and drawing support from voters dissatisfied with current leadership.

In recent weeks, Pratt's campaign has gained momentum after receiving high-profile donations, including a contribution from Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, and earning support from influential figures like Joe Rogan .

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Pratt's unlikely candidacy has continued to gain traction due to several viral campaign ads and widely-praised debate performance last week.

In February, Montag voiced her support for her husband's campaign after she was eliminated while competing on "The Masked Singer."

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"It made sense to me, and I'm very supportive of that, and he is the best man for the job," Montag, who was unmasked as the "Snow Cone," said during an appearance on Fox's LiveNow. "So I hope and I pray that he gets this opportunity. We'll see what God has planned."

"It would be great for LA," she added. "It would be for everyone involved. So we'll just have to see how everything plays out, but I'm hopeful."

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner and Ashley Hume contributed to this post.