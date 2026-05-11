Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Entertainment

Spencer Pratt shares heartbreaking Mother's Day tribute to Heidi Montag from their fire-destroyed LA home

'No mom should ever have to go through what she's gone through,' the LA mayoral candidate said of Montag in the video

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
close
Los Angeles mayor race heats up as Spencer Pratt runs for office after wildfire devastation Video

Los Angeles mayor race heats up as Spencer Pratt runs for office after wildfire devastation

LA mayor candidate Spencer Pratt gains traction after his Mother's Day video shows his burned-out home. Activist Samantha Ettus, who also lost her home in the Palisades fires, discusses why she backs Pratt, criticizing incumbent Mayor Karen Bass.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt shared a heartbreaking Mother’s Day tribute to his wife, Heidi Montag, by posting a video that features the devastating aftermath of the LA fires.

On Sunday, the former reality TV star—whose family lost their Malibu home in last year’s fires—shared footage of the wreckage, offering fans an intimate look at their children’s first visit to what remained of their past.

"Heidi and I have been through hell together," Pratt said in the video. "No mom should ever have to go through what she's gone through."

Spencer Pratt

Spencer Pratt shares heartbreaking video of the LA fires' aftermath on Mother's Day. (Getty Images; Spencer Pratt)

"This is the first time the kids have been here," an emotional Montag said. "I think that they're trying to have a good attitude, but I did see Gunner almost crying up there, but they're so happy to be home too. " The couple share two sons; Gunner, 8, and Ryker, 3.

PALISADES FIRE: HEIDI MONTAG, SPENCER PRATT LOSE HOME; MORE CELEBRITIES FORCED TO FLEE RITZY NEIGHBORHOOD

"I am constantly in awe of Heidi," he said. "She's the most incredible mom to our boys. She's why I fight."

The video concluded with the couple embracing each other on the land where their home once stood. Pratt captioned the video by writing, "mother's day is every day."

Followers were quick to offer their support.

ROGAN BACKS REALITY TV STAR SPENCER PRATT’S BID FOR LA MAYOR, SAYS ‘I’D VOTE FOR YOU’

karen bass and spencer pratt

Former reality television star Spencer Pratt, left, is one of two top challengers facing off against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to lead the second-largest city in the country. (Left (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images), Right (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images))

"Great Moms are worth the fight," one fan wrote on X. "They are raising future men who will build families, communities and unstoppable nations. This was truly beautiful and heartbreaking. I know what it’s like to lose your home; your roots. It gets better because those little men have incredible parents. God bless you and your beautiful family."

"My momma heart broke when that baby said he’s not ok but he’s gonna be because he has wonderful parents setting the best example of taking care of each other when times are hard," another wrote. "If you don’t vote for Spencer Pratt what do you even stand for? This is what being an American looks like."

Pratt, who became a household name with Montag when they starred on MTV’s "The Hills," announced he was running for mayor of Los Angeles in January.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Pratt has emphasized issues such as homelessness, public safety and government spending throughout his campaign, positioning himself as a political outsider challenging the status quo in Los Angeles and drawing support from voters dissatisfied with current leadership.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag standing together outdoors

Spencer Pratt and his wife, Heidi Montag, have been outspoken after losing their home in the Palisades fire. (Getty Images)

In recent weeks, Pratt's campaign has gained momentum after receiving high-profile donations, including a contribution from Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, and earning support from influential figures like Joe Rogan.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Pratt's unlikely candidacy has continued to gain traction due to several viral campaign ads and widely-praised debate performance last week.

In February, Montag voiced her support for her husband's campaign after she was eliminated while competing on "The Masked Singer."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"It made sense to me, and I'm very supportive of that, and he is the best man for the job," Montag, who was unmasked as the "Snow Cone," said during an appearance on Fox's LiveNow. "So I hope and I pray that he gets this opportunity. We'll see what God has planned."

"It would be great for LA," she added. "It would be for everyone involved. So we'll just have to see how everything plays out, but I'm hopeful."

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner and Ashley Hume contributed to this post. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending

Close modal

Continue