Amy Schumer says she's 'not feeling very sexual' after 'botched' medical procedure

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Amy Schumer is feeling better than ever despite a minor health setback.

Schumer casually admitted she suffered a "botched colonoscopy" during an appearance in New York with podcast host Amanda Hirsch.

"I feel happier than I've ever been before," Schumer said before divulging more into her medical history.

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"Does it have anything to do with being really hot or none of it has to do with being hot," Hirsch asked her director friend while on stage at Webster Hall for the "Not Skinny, but Not Fat" podcast event with Dear Media.

"Oh my God. Thank you so much," Schumer said.

"I actually had kind of a botched colonoscopy, so I'm not feeling very sexual, but see that's another thing you're not going to have to worry about for 15 years, OK?"

AMY SCHUMER SHARES SCARY SIDE EFFECT FROM OZEMPIC THAT LEFT HER BEDRIDDEN

The "Kinda Pregnant" actress assured Hirsch, "You're going to love it, though."

Schumer's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The comedian has kept fans abreast of her health journey through the years, and admitted last year that her experience with Mounjaro was vastly different than when she tried an alternative weight-loss medication.

In a previous attempt to lose weight, the comedian experienced debilitating side effects while using Ozempic for weight-loss purposes.

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"I wanted to share and keep it 100 with you, that years ago – and yes, this is completely unsafe to be driving and making a video – years ago, three years ago, I tried WeGovy, and I was like puking," Schumer said in the social media clip captured while she was behind the wheel.

"I couldn't handle it. I don't know if they've changed the formula or whatever … but anyway, I went on this telehealth meeting with MidiHealth, and it was cheap. I wanted to try it myself, cause I wanted to recommend it to my friends who are like nurses and teachers."

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In addition to the injectable medication, which is primarily used to treat type 2 diabetes, the "Trainwreck" star has a new routine which includes hormones.

"They put me on estrogen and progesterone because I realized I was in perimenopause and my symptoms of being in perimenopause have disappeared," Schumer said.

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"My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy, I want to get down more if you know what I mean – I'm talking about sex."

She added, "So that's been great, Mounajro's been great … I'm having a really good experience with it and I wanted to keep it real with you about that."