Former reality TV personality Spencer Pratt lashes out at LA Mayor Karen Bass over 'insane, psycho' comments

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Former reality television personality-turned-Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt lashed out at his opponent, incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, after she accused him of exploiting the grief of Palisades Fire victims.

"It's the most insane, psycho, diabolical thing I've heard in a minute – but it's not shocking," he told "The Will Cain Show" Monday.

Pratt’s comments follow the release of a pointed political advertisement from his campaign targeting Bass and other opponents, alleging they live in luxury homes far removed from the "mess" they have created, including homelessness and crime.

In the ad, Pratt claims to be living in a trailer after his $3.8 million Pacific Palisades home burnt down in the fire.

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In response, Bass said Pratt has capitalized on the grief of Palisades Fire victims to revive his public profile after his reality television career faded.

"I feel like he's exploiting the grief of people in the Palisades, and I think that's reprehensible. That's the main thing. And I think he is about his own celebrity. He's famous now again," she said in an interview.

Pratt fired back at the mayor, telling Fox News host Will Cain, "My ads are the truth. These politicians do not have to live the consequences of their decisions. My ad is that simple."

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Pratt went on to level serious allegations against Mayor Bass, who won the mayor’s race by nearly 100,000 votes in 2022, including claims of obstruction of justice.

"This is the same woman that will allow 7,000 houses to burn to the ground, 12 people to burn alive, and then actively cover it up, get caught covering it up and then say that the LA Times is lying, even though they have the emails where she's altering the after-action report, which, as far as I'm concerned, is obstruction of justice," he said.

"It’s disgusting."

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The former reality television personality also accused Bass of purposefully letting people burn alive in the Palisades Fire to secure a million-dollar property discount for former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris, who recently purchased an $8.15 million home in Malibu, endorsed Bass for mayor Monday.

"Mayor Karen Bass is the leader Los Angeles needs right now," Harris said. "She has done what so many said couldn't be done — the first ever two-year decline in homelessness, reducing crime to levels this city hasn't seen since the 1960s, and refusing to back down when the federal government came after our neighbors."

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"She has my full support for re-election," Harris added.

"Obviously, Kamala Harris loves Karen Bass. Because of Karen Bass letting the Pacific Palisades and Malibu burn down, Kamala Harris was able to get a $2 million discount on her new house in Malibu," Pratt alleged.

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Pratt lambasted Bass as a "MAGA Karen" and "corrupt" following her recent, friendly White House visit with President Donald Trump – a figure she has historically criticized, especially during his mass-deportation campaign against Los Angeles’ immigrant population.

"She can have all the political endorsements she wants," he said. "She can go do all the photo ops she wants with Trump in the White House. And, you know, they're calling her MAGA Karen all over X because she was the one walking out with the MAGA teddy bear out of the White House. So, she'll take any endorsement to keep her corrupt politician career going here."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the mayor's office for comment.