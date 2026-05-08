Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag’s Hollywood journey from tabloid fame to LA mayoral race

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Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are back in the spotlight almost two decades after rising to reality TV fame as their Hollywood journey has taken an unexpected turn into Los Angeles politics.

Pratt, 42, and Montag, 39, who became household names when they starred on MTV’s "The Hills," built a brand on controversy, tabloid attention and unapologetic ambition.

After years of navigating public highs and lows, Pratt stepped into the political arena in January when he announced he was running for mayor of Los Angeles.

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In recent weeks, Pratt's campaign has gained momentum after receiving high-profile donations, including a contribution from Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, and earning support from influential figures like Joe Rogan.

Pratt's unlikely candidacy has continued to gain traction due to several viral campaign ads and widely-praised debate performance on Wednesday.

Pratt's journey to this moment began in 2006 when he met his future wife Montag at the now-closed Hollywood nightclub Privilege. At the time, Montag was starring alongside "Laguna Beach" alum Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port in "The Hills," which premiered in May 2006.

Montag and Pratt began dating, and he joined "The Hills" during its second season in 2007, where the couple's relationship quickly became central to the show’s drama.

Pratt, who has previously spoken out about how he carefully cultivated his "villainous" TV persona for attention, quickly became a disruptive presence, often clashing with Conrad and the existing friend group.

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His arrival on the show culminated in one of reality TV’s most memorable fallouts as Montag’s friendship with Conrad unraveled on-screen. Meanwhile, Pratt and Montag teamed up to become the reality TV power couple known as "Speidi."

Pratt and Montag established themselves as fixtures of the tabloid era, known for staging paparazzi photos, fueling feuds and embracing the attention that came with being television’s most talked-about pair.

By the late 2000s, the couple's fame reached its peak. Pratt and Montag married in 2008 and held a televised ceremony the following year which aired on "The Hills" and further cemented their place in pop culture.

At the time, the couple's lifestyle became increasingly extravagant. In 2010, Montag launched her music career and released her debut album "Superficial." During a 2010 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Montag revealed that she and Pratt spent almost $2 million to produce and promote "Superficial," which became a commercial flop.

"Most artists, it’s not their own money, but I’ve actually gone broke putting every dollar I’ve ever made and my heart and soul into this music," Montag told EW at the time.

Ahead of the album's release, Montag sparked controversy when she revealed that she underwent 10 cosmetic surgery procedures in a single day at the age of 23.

After "The Hills" ended in 2010, the duo faced financial ruin as their income began to dwindle, and they struggled to maintain their celebrity status.

While speaking with In Touch in 2013, Pratt opened up about their lavish spending habits at the height of their fame as he explained how they blew through their $10 million reality TV fortune.

"Every time we'd go out to eat, we'd order $4,000 bottles of wine," Pratt recalled via USA Today. "Heidi was going to the mall and dropping $20,000 to $30,000 a day. We thought we were Jay Z and Beyoncé."

"We were immature and we got caught up," he admitted.

In the years that followed, the couple downsized significantly and moved in with Pratt's parents at one point as they tried to rebuild their lives. The two continued to pursue opportunities in reality television, appearing on shows including "I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!," "Marriage Boot Camp" and the U.K.'s "Celebrity Big Brother."

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Pratt found an unlikely resurgence on social media in 2016, when he began cultivating a widespread following on Snapchat, sharing content about his daily life and his obsession with hummingbirds and crystals.

He later became one of the platform's top personalities, winning Snapchatter of the Year at the 10th Annual Shorty Awards in 2018. Pratt also parlayed his passion for crystals into a business, launching Pratt Daddy Crystals, which he runs with Montag, in 2020.

Pratt and Montag returned to reality TV when they starred in "The Hills" revival series "The Hills: New Beginnings" from 2019 to 2021.

The couple's first son Gunner, who they welcomed in 2017, appeared on the show, reflecting a broader reinvention that saw Pratt and Montag move away from their former reality TV personas and toward a more grounded, family-oriented life.

In 2022, Montag gave birth to their second son Ryker. Along with being a self-described "full-time mom," Montag began pursuing music again as an independent artist after her song "I'll Do It" from "Superficial" resurfaced and went viral on TikTok in 2023.

Pratt and Montag faced one of their most serious challenges yet after the loss of their Pacific Palisades home in the devastating California fires in January 2025. Days after the fire, Pratt asked fans of the couple for their help.

In an effort to support the pair, fans catapulted "Superficial" to the top of the iTunes charts , where it secured the No. 1 spot for both song and album.

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The experience marked a personal turning point, shifting public perception once again — from former tabloid fixtures to a family navigating real hardship.

In his memoir, "The Guy You Loved To Hate: Confessions From A Reality TV Villain," which was released in February, Pratt explained that he had hoped that he and Montag would be able to buy a new house due to the 2010 album's newfound success but shared that they only walked away with $150,000. However, he noted that he learned a valuable lesson from the experience.

"What it bought us wasn’t a house — it was proof," Pratt wrote. "Proof that even when everything else turns to ash, at least some things can still survive. Dreams, music, the truth. Those things are fireproof, at least."

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Following the fires, Pratt, whose parents also lost their home, led a social media crusade against California leadership he has accused of mismanagement, corruption and "criminal negligence" in their response to the disaster.

In August 2025, Pratt traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with federal officials, including former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Pratt announced that he was running for mayor of LA at a "They Let Us Burn!" protest in the Pacific Palisades near the remains of his home Jan. 7, the one-year anniversary of the LA fires.

In February, Montag voiced her support for her husband's campaign after she was eliminated while competing on "The Masked Singer."

"It made sense to me, and I'm very supportive of that, and he is the best man for the job," Montag, who was unmasked as the "Snow Cone," said during an appearance on Fox's LiveNow. "So I hope and I pray that he gets this opportunity. We'll see what God has planned."

"It would be great for LA," she added.

It would be for everyone involved. So we'll just have to see how everything plays out, but I'm hopeful."

Rather than distancing himself from his reality TV past, Pratt has leaned into it throughout the campaign, portraying his years in the spotlight as preparation for navigating media scrutiny and connecting with voters in the social media era.

Last week, Pratt released a viral campaign video ad showcasing the difference between the mansions where his rivals, Mayor Karen Bass and City Council member Nithya Raman live compared to the reality of Los Angeles .

"This is where I live," Pratt said as the ad cut to an Airstream trailer parked on the lot of his scorched property.

"They let my home burn down. I know what the consequences of failed leadership are," he continued. "That's why I am running for mayor, for my sons and the rest of these Angelenos that want to stop these corrupt politicians from destroying our city."

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"We are going to get the golden age of Los Angeles back."

Pratt’s campaign gained further traction online this week when he reposted a viral AI-generated video created by a filmmaker that depicted Los Angeles as a dystopian city in decline, with the former reality star cast as a Batman-like figure stepping in to restore order.

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On Wednesday, Pratt participated in a high-stakes televised debate for the mayor's race, squaring off against Bass and Raman and surprising viewers with a more measured performance focused on homelessness, wildfire recovery and public safety.

Some strategists later said that the debate helped shift Pratt's candidacy from political novelty to a campaign that voters were beginning to take seriously.

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During an interview with NBC LA after the debate, Pratt argued that his lack of political experience compared to his opponents was a strength.

"I'm up here because of their failures, "he said. "That's the only reason I'm running, because I said, enough of these failures. We need an outsider. No more politicians, no more lying. We need the truth."