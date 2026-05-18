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Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown stuns in yellow bikini as fans spot clue about daughter's name

Fans noticed a necklace appearing to spell 'Ruth,' though it could also reference Brown's late grandmother

By Danielle Minnetian Fox News
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Millie Bobby Brown stands up to photographers demanding she smile at 'Stranger Things' screening Video

Millie Bobby Brown stands up to photographers demanding she smile at 'Stranger Things' screening

Millie Bobby Brown confronted photographers at the "Stranger Things" season five screening, telling them "You smile!" when pressured to pose on London red carpet.

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Millie Bobby Brown may have subtly teased a personal detail while sharing new beachside photos.

The 22-year-old "Stranger Things" star shared a beachside Instagram carousel Sunday, kicking off the post with a close-up selfie in a textured yellow bikini.

Brown, whose wet hair was swept back from her face, accessorized the swim look with hoop earrings, a colorful beaded necklace and layered chains. One necklace appeared to spell out "Ruth," leading fans to wonder whether it referenced the couple’s daughter.

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Millie Bobby Brown poses for a close-up selfie in a textured yellow bikini with wet hair slicked back and layered necklaces.

Millie Bobby Brown shares beachside photos while wearing a textured yellow bikini. (Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram)

Millie Bobby Brown and husband Jake Bongiovi have not publicly revealed their daughter’s name. Some fans speculated the "Ruth" necklace could reference the couple’s child, while others pointed out Ruth was also the name of Brown’s late grandmother, who died in 2020.

Brown captioned the post, "juicyyyy 🩵."

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with heart emojis and praise for the sun-soaked photos.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN, KIM KARDASHIAN KICK OFF SPRING IN THEIR BIKINIS: PHOTOS

The beach post also appeared tied to Brown’s beauty brand, Florence by Mills, with additional photos showing pineapples, coconuts and palm trees from a tropical brand activation.

Millie Bobby Brown floats underwater in a pool while wearing a yellow bikini.

Millie Bobby Brown shared a serene underwater moment. (Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram)

In another image, Brown was photographed floating underwater in a pool, her dark hair drifting across the bright blue water as sunlight reflected across the surface.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN UNVEILS NEW MARRIED NAME, ONE YEAR AFTER TYING THE KNOT WITH JON BON JOVI'S SON

The actress previously marked her 22nd birthday with a rare photo featuring her daughter. In the image, the actress sat in the sand at sunset beside the child, who appeared bundled in a teddy-bear-style outfit, as the pair looked out toward the ocean.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN LOVES LIVING ON A FARM WITH JON BON JOVI'S SON: 'THAT IS WHERE I THRIVE'

Millie Bobby Brown sits on the beach at sunset beside her daughter while looking out toward the ocean.

Millie Bobby Brown shared a rare beachside moment with her daughter while reflecting on motherhood on her 22nd birthday. (Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram)

"22. grateful for my husband and daughter. for my family and friends. all of my animals. I am so blessed. thank you for the birthday wishes. Xoxo," Brown wrote at the time.

Brown and husband Jake Bongiovi, the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, announced in August 2025 that they had welcomed their first child through adoption, writing, "This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3."

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Millie Bobby Brown standing at the 2026 Netflix Upfront event in New York City

Millie Bobby Brown has one adopted daughter with Jake Bongiovi. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix)

Brown has largely kept her daughter out of the spotlight since becoming a mother. During a previous interview with British Vogue, the actress explained why she prefers to keep her child’s identity private.

"For me, it’s really important to protect her and her story until she’s old enough to potentially one day share it herself," Brown said at the time.

Brown recently reflected on motherhood during an interview with Extra, saying, "We’re all mothers and no matter if we’re adoptive mothers, birth mothers, or you know, whatever, like a maternal figure. It’s just like everybody should be celebrated."

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Danielle Minnetian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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