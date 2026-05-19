Prince William may bring Prince George to the US for FIFA World Cup in historic first, royal sources say

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There have been growing rumors in the U.K. that Prince William is preparing for a trip to the U.S. tied to both the FIFA World Cup and America’s 250th anniversary celebrations — but now the Prince of Wales may be planning a calculated charm offensive on the world stage.

Christopher Andersen, author of "Kate!," told Fox News Digital that William may be considering a family trip involving the royal children, with a Middleton family friend telling him they are "over the moon with excitement," especially with Prince George being "a passionate soccer fan."

"This would mark the first known visit to the U.S. by two future kings traveling together," Andersen said. "This would also mark the first time the Wales children have ever set foot on American soil."

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If the 43-year-old were to travel across the pond this summer, it would come shortly after King Charles III and Queen Camilla won praise for their historic state visit to the U.S. In April, the couple embarked on a four-day trip to Washington, New York and Virginia at the request of the U.K. government, timed to help mark America’s 250th birthday.

"Prince William is president of England’s Football Association," Andersen pointed out. "As such, he is expected to cheer on England’s team in the World Cup. Charles and Camilla’s state visit was also an unqualified triumph. Along with Kate Middleton’s equally successful trip to Italy, palace officials were prompted to green-light one more high-profile visit, this time by the brightest stars in the royal firmament."

In response to Andersen’s comments, a Kensington Palace spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "There are currently no public plans for a trip to the U.S. Hoping for a great performance from England, though!"

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While William isn’t currently expected to make an official public visit to the U.S. on behalf of the royal family, that doesn’t rule out a private trip. Members of the royal family often travel privately for personal events, vacations or family time outside their formal royal duties.

"Even seasoned royal watchers were taken by surprise when Kate Middleton embarked on her two-day visit to Reggio Emilia in northern Italy," Andersen said. "It was her first trip abroad since she shocked the world by announcing she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer more than two years ago."

In December 2025, The Times U.K. reported that the king and the Prince of Wales were expected to make separate trips to America in 2026. At the time, a source told the outlet it was "highly likely" the king would make the trip in April. Later in the year, William was expected to travel to North America when the U.S. hosts the FIFA World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico.

In late March, Buckingham Palace announced the king and queen would visit the United States in April.

According to the outlet, William would attend as patron of the Football Association if plans were finalized. England’s match is scheduled to be played in New Jersey on June 27.

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital she wouldn’t be surprised if William and his family considered a quick summer getaway to America.

"Prince William loves football," Fordwich said. "He’s spoken about loving the atmosphere and camaraderie among football fans. Given the camaraderie surrounding World Cup matches, his role as heir to the throne, along with his 20 years serving as president and patron of the Football Association, makes it possible he’ll come to the U.S. to cheer England on. He’s also said he believes England can win the World Cup again, after last doing so in 1966."

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"I don’t think we can rule out a potential trip to the U.S. this summer, particularly after King Charles’ highly praised visit and amid a broader sense that Princess Kate is gradually returning to a more ‘normal’ public rhythm following the disruptions of the past few years," royal commentator Amanda Matta told Fox News Digital.

"It would make sense for the Wales family to become more visible internationally again," Matta said. "There have already been rumors circulating that William and Princess Kate could make an appearance in the States connected to America’s 250th birthday commemorations. Given William’s well-known love of football, I could absolutely see a World Cup appearance being folded into a broader ‘soft diplomacy’ trip."

Still, Matta pointed out there’s no public indication from the palace that any plans are in the works.

"Symbolically, a Wales family appearance here would reinforce the monarchy’s continued investment in its relationship with America," said Matta. "For William and Catherine, it would also be a moment to showcase the next generation of the royal family on the international stage."

If the family moves forward with plans, Andersen said, they would face a unique travel arrangement.

"My sources tell me that the Princess of Wales is along for the ride, and for one inescapable reason," Andersen said. "Following royal protocol and to protect the line of succession, direct heirs to the throne are barred from traveling together, a rule that took effect when George turned 12 last year.

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"The same was true for William, who began flying separately from Charles after turning 12. William could ask the king for special permission to fly together as a family, but that seems unlikely. Enter Princess Kate, a famously doting mother, who is not about to let her eldest son, who turns 13 in July, fly across the Atlantic without being accompanied by a parent."

A stateside appearance from Kate would be a significant PR win for the monarchy, given her popularity among American fans.

"We heard a lot about the ‘soft power’ King Charles wielded during this recent trip to the U.S.," said Andersen. "But frankly, he is a piker compared to Kate. Even more than William, Kate is shaping the image of Britain abroad. "She is really the monarchy’s biggest asset, its key to the future. … A visit would be history in the making."

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams isn’t entirely convinced. He told Fox News Digital that despite the persistent rumors, he doesn’t believe the chances are strong that the royal children would be included in a lengthy trip. After the king’s recent visit, William may also want to press pause.

"This is likely to be saved for another occasion, although given the closeness of the U.K. and the U.S. over the last 250 years, it would align with the king’s sentiments expressed during those speeches on his state visit," he said. "They could be followed by a gesture of affection on such a special occasion."

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"Prince William is immensely popular on both sides of the Atlantic, according to polls," Fordwich said. "Seeing him as an ‘everyman’ football fan would no doubt further boost his popularity."