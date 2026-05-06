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WWE

Spencer Pratt gets support from WWE legend in bid for Los Angeles mayor: 'LA needs change'

The former WCW and WWE star said on X she'd back her friend Pratt if she still lived in Los Angeles

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt shares the growing support for him Hollywood Video

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt shares the growing support for him Hollywood

Los Angeles Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt revealed how "mind-blowing" movie stars are expressing support for this campaign.

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Torrie Wilson was one of the most recognizable women’s wrestler at the peak of the "Monday Night Wars" between WWE and World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

Wilson was in WCW from 1999 to 2000 before WWE bought WCW and she moved to that company. She was with WWE from 2001 to 2008 and made several sporadic appearances with the company after that.

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A split photo showing Spencer Pratt and Torrie Wilson

Torrie Wilson, right, showed support for Spencer Pratt in the Los Angeles mayoral race. (Getty Images)

She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 and was also a part of the Tri-Fitness Hall of Fame in 2012 after winning the Tri-Fitness Grace and Physique Championship in 1998.

On Sunday, Wilson dipped her toe in the political waters when she wrote on social media that she would back actor Spencer Pratt in his bid for the Los Angeles mayor if she still lived in the city.

"I don’t live in LA anymore. If I did I’d support my friend @spencerpratt," she wrote on X, quote-tweeting Pratt’s campaign video. "LA needs change."

Torrie Wilson standing at State Farm Arena during WWE Evolution event

Torrie Wilson attends WWE Evolution at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga., on July 13, 2025. (Georgiana Dallas/WWE)

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Pratt is one of the biggest challengers to current Mayor Karen Bass. Pratt, who was among the thousands in Los Angeles affected by the Palisades wildfires last year, said Angelinos were upset with Bass’ management.

The two traded barbs over Pratt’s comments. Bass accused Pratt of "exploiting" the tragedy, which he faced personally, to score political points.

Pratt, however, pushed back and said he won community awards for his support of the Palisades community during the tragedy that resulted in both his and his families' homes being burnt down. He said he also knew people who burned alive across the street from his childhood home.

karen bass and spencer pratt

Former reality television star Spencer Pratt is running against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to lead the second-largest city in the country. (Left (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images), Right (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images))

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Bass and Pratt are two of the 13 candidates running for mayor. Both Bass and Pratt are the frontrunners heading into the June 2 primary. The general election is Nov. 3.

Fox News' Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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