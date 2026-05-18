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Heather Locklear flaunts new romance with Lorenzo Lamas at daughter Ava Sambora's wedding

Locklear and ex Richie Sambora walked daughter Ava down the aisle together at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito

By Janelle Ash Fox News
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Lorenzo Lamas says he never expected love with Heather Locklear decades later Video

Lorenzo Lamas says he never expected love with Heather Locklear decades later

While at the Chiller Theatre Expo, Lorenzo Lamas told Fox News Digital that he never imagined finding lasting happiness with Heather Locklear more than four decades after their early connection.

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Heather Locklear brought Lorenzo Lamas as her plus one to her daughter's wedding this weekend.

On Saturday, Locklear and Richie Sambora's 28-year-old daughter, Ava, married Tyler Farrar at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California. In photos obtained by Fox News Digital, Sambora and Locklear were seen walking their daughter down the aisle together.

Locklear and Sambora were one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples in the '90s. The actress, best known for roles in "Melrose Place" and "Dynasty," married the Bon Jovi guitarist in 1994, and they later welcomed Ava three years later.

80S ICONS HEATHER LOCKLEAR AND LORENZO LAMAS ARE OFFICIALLY TOGETHER AFTER DECADES OF HIGH-PROFILE ROMANCES

Heather Locklear, Lorenzo Lamas and her daughter Ava

Heather Locklear brought Lorenzo Lamas as her date to her daughter's wedding. (Backgrid)

After more than a decade together, the couple divorced in 2007. Despite their split, both have spoken publicly about maintaining respect for each other and co-parenting their daughter.

In 2014, Sambora spoke about the relationship he has with Locklear.

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Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora walking with their daughter Ava Locklear at her wedding in Montecito California

Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas sat next to Richie Sambora and an unknown woman at Ava Sambora's wedding on Saturday. (Backgrid USA)

Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora walking with their daughter Ava Locklear at a wedding venue

Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora walked their daughter down the aisle. (BACKGRID USA)

"We’re better friends now than ever. If you don’t get along you are messing the kid up. That’s what happens. So you have to put that before whatever s--- is going on. Communication has got to come first," he told People at the time.

He told the outlet that there was about a 10-year "cooling off" period before the exes were able to be friends.

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    Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora reunited to walk their daughter Ava down the aisle during her wedding to Tyler Farrar at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California, on May 16, 2026. (Backgrid USA)

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    Ava Sambora and Tyler Farrar walk down the aisle during their wedding. (Backgrid USA)

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    Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas are seen on Saturday at the wedding. (Backgrid USA)

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    Richie Sambora kissed his daughter on the cheek after walking her down the aisle with ex Heather Locklear. (Backgrid USA)

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    Richie Sambora attended his daughter's wedding with an unknown woman. (Backgrid USA)

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    Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora are seen walking their daughter down the aisle. (Backgrid USA)

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    Ava Sambora and Tyler Farrar's wedding took place in Montecito. (Backgrid USA)

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    Ava Sambora and Tyler Farrar tied the knot at the Rosewood Miramar. (Backgrid USA)

"There’s a cooling off period obviously, as you know — it takes time. It was almost 10 years ago though. So, we’re fine. Thanksgiving or Christmas, we all spend it together," Sambora said.

Richie Sambora and Heather Locklear posing together at the Emmy Awards arrivals.

Richie Sambora and Heather Locklear were married for over 10 years. (Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

Now, Locklear and Sambora are both in new relationships. In April, a representative for Lamas confirmed to E! News that he and Locklear were seeing each other.

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Last May, Locklear ended her five-year relationship and engagement to Chris Heisser. In 2021, Locklear told People that a marriage to Heisser was "not so important."

Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora walking at a wedding venue in Montecito, California

Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas are seen at Ava Sambora's wedding. (Backgrid USA)

Ava Locklear and Tyler Farrar walking together at their wedding in Montecito, California

Ava Sambora and Tyler Farrar are seen at their wedding on Saturday. (Backgrid USA)

"We’re together, and we love each other and support each other. And really, that’s all that matters," she told the outlet at the time.

Locklear and Lamas made their first appearance as a couple at the Chiller Theatre Expo on April 26.

According to InStyle, Sambora is in a new "wonderful relationship" with an unnamed woman who attended Ava's wedding as his plus one.

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Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

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