Heather Locklear flaunts new romance with Lorenzo Lamas at daughter Ava Sambora's wedding

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Heather Locklear brought Lorenzo Lamas as her plus one to her daughter's wedding this weekend.

On Saturday, Locklear and Richie Sambora's 28-year-old daughter, Ava, married Tyler Farrar at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California. In photos obtained by Fox News Digital, Sambora and Locklear were seen walking their daughter down the aisle together.

Locklear and Sambora were one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples in the '90s. The actress, best known for roles in "Melrose Place" and "Dynasty," married the Bon Jovi guitarist in 1994, and they later welcomed Ava three years later.

80S ICONS HEATHER LOCKLEAR AND LORENZO LAMAS ARE OFFICIALLY TOGETHER AFTER DECADES OF HIGH-PROFILE ROMANCES

After more than a decade together, the couple divorced in 2007. Despite their split, both have spoken publicly about maintaining respect for each other and co-parenting their daughter.

In 2014, Sambora spoke about the relationship he has with Locklear.

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"We’re better friends now than ever. If you don’t get along you are messing the kid up. That’s what happens. So you have to put that before whatever s--- is going on. Communication has got to come first," he told People at the time.

He told the outlet that there was about a 10-year "cooling off" period before the exes were able to be friends.

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"There’s a cooling off period obviously, as you know — it takes time. It was almost 10 years ago though. So, we’re fine. Thanksgiving or Christmas, we all spend it together," Sambora said.

Now, Locklear and Sambora are both in new relationships. In April, a representative for Lamas confirmed to E! News that he and Locklear were seeing each other.

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Last May, Locklear ended her five-year relationship and engagement to Chris Heisser. In 2021, Locklear told People that a marriage to Heisser was "not so important."

"We’re together, and we love each other and support each other. And really, that’s all that matters," she told the outlet at the time.

Locklear and Lamas made their first appearance as a couple at the Chiller Theatre Expo on April 26.

According to InStyle, Sambora is in a new "wonderful relationship" with an unnamed woman who attended Ava's wedding as his plus one.

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