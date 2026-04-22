Andy Cohen blasts Joe Rogan as a 'f---ing idiot' after he backs Pratt for LA mayor

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Bravo TV star Andy Cohen called podcast giant Joe Rogan a "f---ing idiot" on his "Watch What Happens Live" show Tuesday.

During his show, he spoke with Jesse Solomon and Kristin Cavallari about former reality star Spencer Pratt running in the Los Angeles mayoral race. Cavallari remarked that people were "excited" about Pratt's campaign, and Cohen agreed, saying that it "seems like he's going to win" based on his momentum.

The conversation shifted after Cavallari pointed out that Rogan had endorsed Pratt last week, leading Cohen to call out Rogan.

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"Oh, Rogan, the great mind of the universe," Cohen said. "Joe f---ing Rogan. What a f---ing idiot. Sorry."

The outburst led to an uproar of laughter among the panel.

"I've had enough to drink," Cohen said, remarking that he was having "another de Blasio moment," in reference to his seemingly intoxicated on-air rants.

Cavallari asked if there was a "backstory" to Cohen's comments, but Cohen insisted it just came from listening to what Rogan has said.

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"I listen to what he says, that’s all," Cohen added. "I listen to what he says, I made my own opinion."

Fox News Digital reached out to Rogan for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Pratt, best known for his villainous on-screen persona on MTV’s "The Hills," spoke on Rogan's podcast last week about deciding to run for office after his home was destroyed in the California wildfire.

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"To be clear, I never wanted to run for any political office or have anything to do with politicians." He then described "spending a year uncovering how my house and my parents’ house burned down."

"Nobody is stepping up to run against the mayor who's responsible for this disaster and so many other disasters,' he continued.

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"Listen, man. I'm voting for you. I can't vote for you, but I'm rooting for you," Rogan said, noting he is a Texas resident and no longer a Californian. "I mean, if I lived in Los Angeles, no question whatsoever, I would vote for you."

Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this report.