Ella Langley’s behind-the-scenes ACM Awards video has fans 'crying all over again' after record-breaking night

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ella Langley gave her fans an inside look at her time at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

In an Instagram reel shared on Wednesday, the 27-year-old country music superstar let fans in on how she spent her day at the ACM Awards, including clips of her arriving to the venue, getting her hair and makeup done and getting carried out to the car when the night was over.

"Welcome to today," she says at the start of the video. She can be heard telling the camera later in the video that "this job is not something that you can kind of half a--. You just have to full force. Don't be afraid of embarrassing yourself."

The video also showed her entourage's reaction to her award win and watching her accept the award on a TV backstage. While celebrating, her friends can be heard yelling at the TV for her to cry and "get vulnerable."

COUNTRY MUSIC STAR ELLA LANGLEY JOINS SYDNEY SWEENEY AS AMERICAN EAGLE'S NEW 'DENIM DARLING'

"Y'all I've never cried when I won an award," she told the camera, while getting ready. "For all of you who get upset when I don't cry, here's your chance!"

Fans got a glimpse of Langley goofing off in the makeup chair after finding out her song, "Choosin' Texas," is "the perfect beats per minute for CPR," singing the song as she pretended to give someone CPR.

"God I love you so much, your personality is everything 😍🙌," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "This is why I love you girl, you’re as real as they come."

"As a nurse, I will definitely be singing Choosin' Texas next time I have to do CPR 🤠," a third fan wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Langley took home seven ACM Awards on Sunday, breaking the previous record of most awards won in a single year, which was set by Garth Brooks, Faith Hill and Chris Stapleton, who each took home six awards in one night at the show in 1991, 1999 and 2016.

Advertisement

The singer won every award she was nominated for, including female artist of the year, song of the year, single of the year, artist-songwriter of the year, visual media of the year, for which she took home two awards, and music event of the year.

She first gained attention when her song, "If You Have To" went viral on TikTok, which led to her getting signed with Columbia Records/Sony Music Nashville. She later gained further mainstream success when her song, "You Look Like You Love Me" from her 2024 debut album, "Hungover," went viral on TikTok.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Everyone told me that song was not going to work. They were all like, ‘What?’" she said on an episode of "This Past Weekend with Theo Von" in April about the hit 2024 song. "After we cut it, [the label] was like, ‘We really think you need to go back in and sing these verses.’ I was like, ‘I’m not singing it.’ And they were like, ‘You need to sing it.’"

She went on to say that she "fought 'em really hard on it" and they told her it would "be the worst-performing song on the record." It went on to be her first song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 and won many awards at the CMA and ACM Awards.

Her song, "Choosin' Texas" gained her even more mainstream popularity, spending 10 weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 list, making her the first female country singer to top the Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts at the same time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP