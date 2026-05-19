Kim Kardashian says she takes 35 supplements a day as part of her wild health and wellness routine

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Kim Kardashian will stop at nothing to remain young and beautiful.

The reality star gave a peak into her daily routine during an appearance on Amy Poehler's recent "Good Hang" podcast.

Kardashian, 45, boasted about her impressive wellness routine, which includes 35 supplements each day.

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After Poehler reveled in the need to up her "weight stuff" for healthy bone density, the mother-of-four admitted to an unusual annual family bonding experience.

"Do you ever get a ... DEXA scan?" Kardashian asked the "Saturday Night Live" comedian. "I actually know a portable DEXA scan person and it comes in a van."

A DEXA scan (Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry) is an imaging test that uses low-frequency X-rays to measure bone density and analyze total body composition for a complete breakdown of lean muscle, fat mass and visceral fat.

"You lay down and each one of my sisters and my mom — we all live in the same gated community — so we have the van drive by, and we all jump in the van," the Skims founder explained. "You just lay down, and it scans your body — maybe like three minutes — and it tells you all about your bone density."

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Kardashian confessed to yearly scans with her family, and noted that she's learning all kinds of new tools to keep in her wellness toolbox.

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"The creatine intake," Kim said before jumping into her daily supplement routine.

"I take probably 35 supplements a day. I spread them out three times a day, and I thought, 'OK, I can't do this fish oil right now, like, anymore. I have pill fatigue. I have to stop these fish oil.'"

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She added, "I got my blood work and it was so evident that I stopped and I had to start again."

Poehler sided with the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, and said it was always "tough" to take fish oil due to its lingering taste.

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"The pills are just so big," Kardashian said. "I was there was like an IV drop I could do every day and I would just do it on my way to work."

Poehler noted that there may be another mobile service out there that could come to her rescue.

Kardashian's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.