Spencer Pratt faces harsh family opposition in LA mayoral bid despite growing community support

Spencer Pratt's quest to positively impact Los Angeles was lost on his sister's ears.

Stephanie Pratt voiced her concerns about her brother's mayoral campaign and claimed his intentions aren't so pure.

In a series of posts shared on X, Stephanie noted that Spencer was a vital asset to the community more than one year after the devastating LA wildfires. However, she assured her followers that "The Hills" star was simply trying to stay relevant.

Pratt and his wife, Heidi Montag, lost their Pacific Palisades home in January 2025 during the deadly LA wildfires. Pratt said his parents also lost their home in the fires.

"Spencer has done great work for the palisades," Stephanie wrote. "But LA does not need another unqualified and inexperienced mayor. A vote for him is a vote for stupidity."

She continued, "He's just trying to stay famous and sell his memoir don't be fooled."

Stephanie mused over an "ideal world" where the Palisades received their own "mayor and police department," but was more concerned with the current issues plaguing Los Angeles.

"I'm worried about LA. I have no problem playing government but our city needs help," Stephanie wrote.

"Everyone saying I should support him no matter what. Sorry he beat me up when I was 18 & put me in the hospital. So no he doesn’t belong in the government. Run the palisades all you want not LA."

She added, "Leopards never change their spots. Stay in the palisades Spencer."

A vocal opponent to current Mayor Karen Bass, "The Guy You Loved to Hate" author launched his Los Angeles mayoral campaign last month. He told Fox News Digital that while he often finds himself standing alone in public, the support he receives behind closed doors tells a very different story.

"I know actual A-list stars support what I do, because I’ve been at restaurants, and they sit down at the table, and they quiz me about everything that I know for 20 minutes and thank me," Pratt said. "But these people know if they do that publicly, they risk losing their careers that some of them have been working for 30 years to have."

Pratt said he understands the risks that come with speaking publicly and doesn’t fault those who choose to stay quiet.

"So, I don’t judge them," he added. "It’s just the same with firefighters that don’t come forward with the truth because of retaliation. There’s no difference between public employees who know what’s going on and celebrities. Everyone sees what’s happening, but everyone’s scared to talk."

The reality star said the release of his memoir and his decision to run for mayor unfolded simultaneously in a way that felt beyond his control.

"The timing of the mayor and the book — that’s God’s timing because the book actually came together right after the fires over a year ago," he told Fox News Digital. "So, the writing’s been happening all year."

As the manuscript took shape, Pratt said he was watching the political landscape closely and growing increasingly frustrated.

"And then when I saw that nobody was stepping up to run against Mayor Karen Bass in the last month or so, I had to do it," he said. "Again, it’s God’s timing."

