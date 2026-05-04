Spencer Pratt: Los Angeles angry with Karen Bass’ mismanagement

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In an exclusive interview with the Ruthless Podcast released on Tuesday morning, Los Angeles mayoral candidate and former reality star Spencer Pratt spoke of the growing dissatisfaction with the city’s political leadership. The litany of angry residents includes the biggest names from Hollywood’s most influential set.

"The list of mind-blowing movie stars, directors, studio presidents, these are my supporters," Pratt said in the interview. "I understand why they aren’t public-facing yet. Once I’m Mayor, the support I’ll have for the industry to bring it back. It’s all there."

Pratt has received donations from countless prominent celebrities, including former Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, Doug Reinhardt, who was a fellow cast member on The Hills and Lauren Conrad’s ex, and Jeff Jenkins, who produces "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives."

JEANIE BUSS MAKES MAX DONATION TO SPENCER PRATT LA MAYORAL CAMPAIGN

The interview came just days after Pratt went viral on X for an advertising campaign attacking Bass for her lackluster response to the 2025 Palisades Wildfires. In the wake of the devastating fires, which destroyed his family’s home, Pratt became a leading advocate for the victims.

"My goal was just for these people to go to jail," Pratt said. "And then when they didn’t go to jail, and I saw that it was just business as usual, that's when I decided the only way to stop these people is to take their power from them."

Pratt grew up around Democrats, but had not really considered himself a political figure before the devastating fires.

"I haven’t posted a single political thing in my entire life," the former star of The Hills said. "The only thing I’ve ever done, politics-wise, is back in the day I did a paparazzi set-up photo with a Sarah Palin shirt on, and then the next day I did a paparazzi photo with an Obama shirt on just to get multiple tabloid photos."

SPENCER PRATT'S LA MAYORAL CAMPAIGN VIDEO DRAWS JOHN WICK COMPARISONS AS FANS RALLY BEHIND HIM

The race is tightening as recent reports have shown that Pratt has out-fundraised incumbent Karen Bass since January. A recent poll showed Pratt trailing Bass 25% - 11%. A third candidate, Councilwoman Nithya Raman, polled at 9%.

Pratt underscored how Bass’s failures as Mayor aren’t partisan.

"It’s a non-partisan race for a reason," Pratt said. "There’s a reason the mayor is supposed to be a non-partisan city employee because, at the end of the day, they are employees. People forget Karen Bass works for me right now, and she’s failed. She’s done. She should be in jail. These people are demons I'm running against."

When discussing the race, podcast co-host Josh Holmes noted Pratt’s unique opportunity to shape the race as an outsider.

"I think, from my perspective, an awful lot of what’s been going on [in Los Angeles] is just sort of your party politics as would, you know, there’s more Democrats than Republicans," Holmes said. "And nobody’s had a chance to actually assess whether they’re being served good government in a very long time."

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Pratt appeared on Ruthless as a part of the Ruthless Midterm Interview Series , an ongoing initiative to interview major candidates across the country. The hosts have already interviewed candidates in 14 states, with more scheduled as primaries across the country take place ahead of the November midterms.

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Voters in LA will head to the polls on June 2nd to cast their votes for mayor. The mayoral race is a nonpartisan contest. If no candidate receives a majority of votes, the runoff will take place on November 3rd.