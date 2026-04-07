Spencer Pratt accuses LA Times journalist of 'phone-stalking' his family as mayoral campaign gains steam

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Spencer Pratt lashed out at the Los Angeles Times and a rival mayoral candidate, accusing a reporter of harassing his family and trying to expose where his children live as his campaign gains traction in the polls.

Pratt alleged the reporting crossed a line, accusing a Los Angeles Times journalist of reaching out to his wife, sister, mother and even a restaurant he frequents to track down details about his family. He claimed this all happened after he passed Los Angeles city councilmember Nithya Raman in a recent poll.

"Creepy LA Times 'journalist' has been phone-stalking & harassing my sister, my wife, my MOM, and even my favorite burrito restaurant trying to dox where my kids sleep and go to school, all because I pulled ahead of Nithya Raman in the polls, and she sent her lapdog to do her dirty work," Pratt wrote on X.

"That’s what they call 'journalism' at the LA Times, folks!" he added. "They’re scared of our campaign. We’re gonna take back our city, and they know they can’t stop us."

SPENCER PRATT ANNOUNCES LA MAYOR RUN ON ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF PALISADES FIRE THAT DESTROYED HIS HOME

Pratt, who gained fame with Heidi Montag on "The Hills," shared a lengthy video claiming he has the "winning message" and that Raman is "panicking." The reality TV star also took aim at the Los Angeles Times for writing a story titled, "Spencer Pratt’s move to Santa Barbara County after his Palisades house burned raises eligibility questions in L.A. mayor’s race."

"They want to try to write a hit piece about me, about my residency, because I've had my family sheltered up in my dad's rental home in [Santa Barbara] and they want to attack me for not living in the Palisades while running for mayor?" he said. "Hey, brain surgeon! My house burned down. You guys let my entire neighborhood burn down, remember? The burned out lot I own in the Palisades is still my legal residence where we are trying to rebuild in the face of Karen Basura (Bass) and Nithya Raman and our broken city leadership putting up every hurdle imaginable to make it harder and harder for us to rebuild."

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"Don't forget. I made the choice to run for mayor three months ago," he added. "You see schemers like Raman and Basura (Bass) and their media sickos can't fathom that I didn't have some grand scheme to run for mayor like these slimy career politicians. I didn't plan any of this. I wasn't thinking, 'I really need to make sure I stay in the zip code in case I run for mayor.' I was just trying to find the safest place to go where I could try and give my kids the most normal life that I could after these clowns nearly destroyed our life as we knew it."

A Los Angeles Times spokesperson told Fox News Digital: "The Times learned that Mr. Pratt was living in Carpinteria, and contacted him and those around him for comment. We stand by our story and the reporting of our journalists."

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Pratt, who lost his home in the deadly 2025 Palisades wildfire, announced he was running for mayor on Jan. 7.

Pratt told the crowd at a fire anniversary event that "this just isn’t a campaign, this is a mission. And we are going to expose the system." The event, called "They Let Us Burn!," was a rally critical of state and local government’s handling of the Jan. 7 wildfire that killed 12 people and destroyed thousands of homes.

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In the aftermath of the fire, Pratt emerged as an outspoken critic of Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, both Democrats, and said they failed to prevent the blaze. He has since sued the city of Los Angeles. The complaint blames Los Angeles and its municipal water department for the water issues that hampered firefighting efforts and says it ultimately led to the damage to their properties.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.