Carson Daly confesses he turned to Snapchat after failing to connect with his teen daughter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carson Daly is connecting with his 13-year-old daughter the way many modern parents do — by embracing the digital world.

During an appearance on "Today with Jenna and Sheinelle," the longtime television host spoke openly about the challenges that come with communicating with his teenager.

"I have a 13-year-old, Etta, who is doing great, who I never speak with," he said, jokingly. "Do you speak 13-year-old? 'Cause I don’t."

ROBERT DE NIRO ADMITS HE’S OUT OF TOUCH WITH YOUNG DAUGHTER’S GEN Z SLANG

"You ever hear that phrase, ‘You’ve got to meet kids where they are?’ You hear it in business a lot, right? They want to advertise, get in front of them," he continued. "I’ve taken a page out of that and six months ago, I did join Snapchat. I have literally communicated with my daughter, in particular, more via Snapchat than I have in real life."

For example, said Daly, "I can say, ‘Are you OK?’ And then I’ll put some stupid emoji. And she’ll write back, like, ‘LOL,’ and all these little things are flying all over the screen."

"As silly as it is, I am connected a little bit," he admitted.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Daly and his wife, Siri Pinter, also share son Jackson, 17, and daughters London, 11, and Goldie, 6.

BEN STILLER CONFESSES ‘WORST DECISION’ THAT STILL HAUNTS HIM AS A DAD

Throughout the years, the former "TRL" host has been open about all aspects of his life — especially parenting.

Daly stopped to speak with Fox News at the Emmys in September 2019 and admitted that being a father is by far his biggest accomplishment, adding that it helped him discover his purpose.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I lost my father when I was 5," said Daly of his biological father, who died in 1979.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"My mom was incredible. Both my parents passed away two years ago," he added of his mother Patti and stepfather Richard, who both died a month apart in 2017.

"So I understand the importance of parenting," Daly said. "And this is all fun and games being up here, dressed all nice. But at the end of the day, being a father is my greatest role in life. So I've got three kids – my beautiful wife is pregnant with our fourth right now. So you know, God is great."