LA mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt vows ‘zero encampments’ of homeless, no fentanyl on streets

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Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt outlined a plan to crack down on homelessness, crime and public drug use in an interview on Wednesday.

Pratt told local TV news affiliate KTLA 5 he would eliminate homeless encampments, enforce stricter laws and investigate homeless service organizations as part of his campaign to unseat incumbent Mayor Karen Bass.

"We’re not going to do fentanyl in the streets and in the parks. That’s done. Zero tolerance," Pratt said.

"No more encampments," he added. "My priority is to have all criminals be locked up," including "illegal rapists, murderers, drug dealers, child traffickers."

SPENCER PRATT ANNOUNCES RUN FOR LA MAYOR ON ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF PALISADES FIRE THAT DESTROYED HIS HOME

Pratt, a media personality turned political candidate, casts himself as an outsider challenging Bass and what he describes as failed leadership in Los Angeles, with recent polling showing him pulling into second in the race.

On homelessness, Pratt laid out a "treatment first" approach, arguing addiction must be addressed before housing solutions can work. He criticized current policies that allow continued drug use in public spaces.

"If you have a drug problem, we’re going to get you treatment … you can’t leave until we help get you sober and healthy," he said. "We’re not going to pay for people to go out, do fentanyl, and come back."

He also framed public safety as central to restoring everyday life in Los Angeles, arguing residents no longer feel safe in public areas.

"Mothers and young women that want to walk their little dogs and feel safe do not feel safe because there are drug addicts," Pratt said, citing open drug use and disorder on sidewalks and in parks.

SPENCER PRATT VOWS TO WORK WITH FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ON ICE ENFORCEMENT AS LA MAYOR CANDIDATE

Pratt pledged to aggressively investigate how taxpayer money is being spent on homelessness, saying he would involve federal authorities early in his administration.

"Week one as mayor … the criminal investigation team of the IRS, they’re coming into City Hall," he said. "We are opening up cases on all these homeless NGOs."

He argued that billions have been misused while the crisis has worsened, promising "full transparency" and accountability.

"We're just going to audit every dollar, full transparency, accountability," Pratt said. "I'm not going to be a mayor that ever lies to Angelenos because I know what it feels like being an Angeleno listening to a mayor lie and cover up," Pratt claimed.

On immigration, Pratt said his focus would be on prosecuting criminals regardless of status, while downplaying the need for federal involvement.

"All immigrants … want to feel safe," he said, adding, "I will be enforcing more crimes than any mayor in the history of Los Angeles."

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He also pointed to the Palisades fire, which destroyed his home, as a turning point that pushed him into politics. Pratt accused the city leadership of "criminal negligence" and said stronger preparation could have reduced the damage.

"It's not just the Palisades. People get caught up thinking I'm fighting for the Palisades. What I experienced was total failure on city leadership. And that can happen whether it's another fire in the Hollywood Hills, if it's going to be an earthquake."

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Pratt's comments came as another challenger — Los Angeles City Councilwoman and Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman — has entered the race and gained traction from far-left activists and groups in Los Angeles. Raman currently polls closely behind Pratt.