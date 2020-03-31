Sony postpones 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife,' 'Morbius' and more summer releases due to coronavirus concerns

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sony Pictures announced Monday that it is postponing its big summer releases to 2021.

The studio announced it is rescheduling the releases of Jason Reitman's “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and the Marvel movie “Morbius” to 2021 as theaters across the world remain closed while people avoid large gatherings to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Hollywood's summer season — the film industry's most lucrative time of year — is increasingly shutting down because of the pandemic. In addition to theaters nationwide being closed, major film productions have halted with no clear timeline for resuming.

“Ghostbuster: Afterlife," set 30 years after “Ghostbusters II,” had been scheduled for July 10, but it will now open March 5 next year. The Jared Leto-starring “Morbius," slated for July 31, will now be released March 19 next year. “Greyhound,” a World War II drama starring Tom Hanks, is now to-be-determined instead of opening on June 12.

Last week, Warner Bros. postponed “Wonder Woman 1984" to August instead of June, and its adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's “In the Heights" has been postponed indefinitely. The Walt Disney Co. took Marvel's “Black Widow” (previously May 1) off the schedule as well. Those postponements followed others for the “Fast and Furious” movie “F9,” the James Bond film “No Time to Die” and the horror sequel “A Quiet Place Part II.”

One Sony release moved up. “Fatherhood,” with Kevin Hart, will open in October instead of next January.

