'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' trailer reveals first look at upcoming sequel

The first official trailer for the upcoming “Ghostbusters” movie dropped on Monday, giving fans their first look at what to expect from the Jason Reitman-directed sequel.

Right out of the gate, the trailer for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” distinguishes itself from the two movies that came before, excluding the 2016 reboot from Paul Feig. Not only does it set a significantly different tone than its 1980s predecessors by seeming more like an adventure story than a comedy, “Afterlife” is unique in that it takes place in a rural part of America rather than New York City.

Fans are given their first look at the cast, including Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and McKenna Grace.

Another difference is that kids take center stage in “Afterlife.” When a single mother with two kids is forced to move to “a creepy old farmhouse” they inherited from their family patriarch, they quickly discover not only some supernatural goings-on inside, but a treasure trove of ghost-busting equipment that fans of the original two movies are sure to recognize.

Most notably, a familiar beige jumpsuit with the name "Spengler" written on it. For those unfamiliar, Dr. Egon Spengler was a founding member of the original Ghostbusters team, played by the late Harold Ramis. It was previously revealed that the new movie would follow the family of past team members, and it seems the film opted to follow Egon’s relatives on a new adventure. Although the kids don’t quite know what they have on their hands, their ghost-obsessed teacher, played by Rudd, seems all too happy to educate them.

Jason Reitman announced in January that he would direct the newest film in the franchise, taking the mantle from his father, Ivan, who directed the first two.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is currently scheduled for release on July 10, 2020.