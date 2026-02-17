Kevin James accused of being MAGA after punting political questions, says he focuses on fun

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some on social media are insisting that Kevin James’ insistence on staying out of politics means that he’s a closeted Trump supporter.

"Politically, for me to speak on it, there are experts who know much more than I do," the 60-year-old comedian told Variety at the premiere for his new movie "Solo Mio" when asked why he stays out of the fray.

He continued, "I’m just focusing on what I can do, delivering a fun, heartfelt break from the craziness of the world. Everybody carries themselves around all day long with a lot of stress. It’s necessary in some ways, but you also need a break. You’ve got to look around and find the good in things. Otherwise, you’re just not going to function. I want to make people have fun, have hope and get a nice escape in their day."

One person commented: "Translation: he's conservative and doesn't want the money to stop flowing."

"Yea, hes MAGA," another person said, while a third person wrote: "This code ofr that he is conservative and doesn't want to get canceled."

"Translation: voted for Trump," someone else said.

Another added, "Translation: ‘im a conservative but dont want the lefty hate cult to destroy me like they tend to do.’"

"‘Half my audience would leave if they knew what I really think,’ in other words," another person wrote on X.

Another X user said: "Saying you support trump without sayin it."

But others found his apolitical stance refreshing.

"If you don't tell anybody your politics you literally make twice as much money," was one person’s hot take.

"That’s how it should be," one user wrote. "I’m not interested in what any of the entertainers personal views are on politics. Business wise, why alienate half of their fan base? Both sides spend money."

"What is the burning need for a political stance from Paul Blart, Mall Cop?" a third joked, referring to his 2009 movie.

"In a world filled with Ben Stiller, Mark Ruffalo, George Clooney, and Whoopi Goldberg… be a Kevin James!" another commented.

The "King of Queens" actor has consistently stayed away from politics in his acting jobs and stand-up acts in the past.

"Very early on, when I started doing stand-up, I knew that if I was going to get a spot on ‘The Tonight Show’ or another TV show, I had to change my act," James told the New York Post in 2024.

He added, "I didn’t want to be limited by these things . . . and I wouldn’t write about politics or current events, and I didn’t want to lose my material. I wanted to be as universal as possible and not have to edit my act to go on TV. It kind of stuck with me that way and [my act] grew into being more family-friendly — it’s sometimes trickier and harder to write that way, but I like it."