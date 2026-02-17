Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter denies living off parents' money, says she works 4 jobs as single mom

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rumer Willis slammed the belief she lives off a "trust fund" from her famous parents.

Rumer, 37, claimed she receives no financial help from Demi Moore or Bruce Willis as she raises her daughter as a single mother in an Instagram story posted Monday. The "Now and Then" actress insisted she works four jobs as the sole provider for her two-year-old daughter, Louetta.

"Just had to clarify since it seems there are quite a few uninformed and rude people in my comments on this post," Willis wrote on Instagram. "I work 4 different jobs to provide for my daughter. I am the sole provider for her. I don't live off a trust fund or get money from my parents. Most of the time I don't have help with her. So how about y’all pause before you judge and assume."

Rumer doubled down after receiving a lengthy message about how she has a safety net that most people can't rely on.

"But the fact is that you do have a back up that will always be there for you should you get into financial trouble," someone responded to Willis' Instagram story. "Your family is not going to allow you to fall into serious debt that would you lead to homelessness, for example."

"Having that back up is something a lot of people don’t have," the message continued. "And not acknowledging that makes those without it feel that your privilege comes across as arrogance and as if you take that for granted. Yes, you have all those things listed on your mind, but most other people have the added stress of making sure they are able to make rent and bills each month coz [sic] if they didn’t they’d be on the street."

Rumer responded directly, pushing back on the idea that she was unaware of her advantages.

"I am very aware that I have privileges in my life that many people don’t, and I don’t take that for granted," she explained. "I know there are realities I will never fully experience, and I respect that. But this particular post wasn’t about privilege or comparing circumstances, and it feels like people are assuming I was ignoring that when that wasn’t the conversation I was trying to have."

She emphasized that she has previously been the sole provider for multiple people while navigating pregnancy and inconsistent work. Rumer slammed the idea that she doesn't work or doesn't understand financial pressure.

"I don’t live my life treating family support as a backup plan," she added. "I take a lot of pride in providing for myself and for my daughter, and I’ve carried real financial stress and responsibility."

Rumer said her aim was to focus on shared experiences, not to minimize differences or ignore reality. She added that there is space for compassion toward others’ struggles while still being honest about one’s own life, without framing it as a competition.

Rumer shares daughter Louetta with ex-boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas.

She confirmed her split with Thomas in 2024.

"Nope I am single momming it and co-parenting," she wrote on Instagram at the time when asked if the two were still together, according to People. "I’m so grateful for Lou. She is the best thing in my life and I am forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life."

