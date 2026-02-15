Jane Seymour says she’s ‘never on a diet,’ reveals simple routine that’s kept her a size 4 for decades

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jane Seymour shared her secrets to staying fit and healthy as she celebrated turning 75.

During a recent interview with the Daily Mail, the actress, who marked her milestone birthday on Sunday, revealed how she has stayed a size 4 since she was a teenager and detailed her approach to dieting.

"I love the Mediterranean way of eating, it works so well, and it tastes good, it includes a lot of delicious food like tomatoes, olives and fish," the "Somewhere in Time" star said.

Seymour explained that she enjoys light breakfasts and only eats one main meal a day around 1:30pm.

"I start the day with coffee and hard-boiled eggs for protein, and it isn't till later, around lunchtime, that I have a full meal because then I can really enjoy it," she said.

"I love fish and vegetables, and grow many greens in my backyard, which I love to use."

The U.K. native said her afternoon snacks include vegetables with hummus, pistachios and other nuts, noting that she prefers savory foods to sweets.

"I do love nuts," she told the Daily Mail. "I am a savory person, I like the salt."

Seymour emphasized that she doesn’t believe in dieting, only in eating healthy foods that she enjoys rather than restricting herself.

"People ask me if I have a cheat day with my diet and I respond that I am never on a diet, I just make good choices and stick with them," she said.

"If you think you are on a diet, you will lose track, you will cheat," Seymour continued. "But if you find healthy foods you really love that make you feel good, you never feel shorted."

"Being healthy just feels good, it keeps me going, it gives me energy," she added.

Seymour noted that her exercise routine includes lifting light weights and Pilates.

"You have to keep moving!" she said.

Seymour told the outlet that her family history has influenced her commitment to maintaining her health.

"First of all, heart disease has run in my family, so I go to the doctor and I regularly get tested to see where I'm at and what I need to do," she said.

"Meanwhile, I exercise, I eat healthy, I sleep, I try not to stress too much," she said. "So, I pay attention to it. It's very important. It's the number one cause of death for women."

While speaking with Fox News Digital earlier this month, Seymour shared how she was planning to celebrate her 75th birthday.

"For the actual day of my birthday, I have no idea," she said. "It usually rains a lot, and it's right next to Valentine's Day, so I might do what the Queen of England used to do and just have my official birthday on another day, when the sun is shining and we can all be outside."

Seymour also reflected on aging, telling Fox News Digital that she feels like she is "in my prime right now."

"I'm grateful to have amazing work , work with great people who I love," the "Harry Wilde" star said.

"Oh gosh, I don't even have time for everything I'm doing right now, it's insane," she added. "Mercifully, I have the energy for it. But I'm just so grateful, I really am."

"I never ever imagined I'd be doing what I'm doing right now at this age, ever."