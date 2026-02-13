Expand / Collapse search
Prince William

Prince William deliberately distanced himself from Prince Harry as he prepares for the throne: butler

Paul Burrell claims Prince William has 'distanced himself from Harry a lot more than people realize' as he prepares for throne

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Prince William has ‘distanced himself’ from Prince Harry: author Video

Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s former butler, claimed to Fox News Digital that William has pulled away from his younger brother as he prepares for the throne. Burrell has written a new book, "The Royal Insider."

Prince William has deliberately distanced himself from Prince Harry, deepening a rift that remains unresolved six years later.

The claim was made by Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, who said he doesn’t believe the siblings will reconcile anytime soon — if ever. 

Queen Elizabeth II’s one-time footman has written a new memoir, "The Royal Insider," in which he details his decades-long career serving in the British royal household and his encounters behind palace doors.

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE FACE SLIM PATH TO RECONCILING WITH THEIR AILING FATHERS, HEAL FAMILY FEUD: EXPERTS

Prince William and Prince Harry in matching dark suits in deep conversation.

Prince William (left) and Prince Harry arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Royal experts previously told Fox News Digital the brothers are not on speaking terms. (Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"I think William has distanced himself from Harry a lot more than people realize," Burrell told Fox News Digital.

"Because William’s path is very different from Harry’s. As he gets nearer and nearer to the throne, which will be in a few years, he has to remain isolated. He has to be in a world that is very tight and protected."

Prince Harry in his military uniform for queen's vigil

Prince William is preparing to be king one day while Prince Harry continues to raise his family in California. (Aaron Chown/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"He can’t let things leak out," said Burrell. "He doesn’t want to live in a world with a leaky sieve. He doesn’t want to live in a world that can’t be controlled because, to be a monarch, you have to control the environment. You have to look after the crown."

WATCH: PRINCE WILLIAM HAS ‘DISTANCED HIMSELF’ FROM PRINCE HARRY: AUTHOR

Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace for comment. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital, "We don’t comment on such books."

Harry has been estranged from his family since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back as senior royals in 2020. At the time, they cited the unbearable intrusions of the British press and the lack of support from the palace as their reasons for the move.

Book cover for Paul Burrell's The Royal Insider.

"The Royal Insider: My Life with the Queen, the King and Princess Diana" by Paul Burrell is out now. (Hachette Mobius)

After the couple settled in California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aired their grievances in interviews and documentaries. Harry’s 2023 memoir, "Spare," which revealed embarrassing details about the House of Windsor and exposed his rivalry with William, further strained relations.

Prince Harry in a grey suit and white shirt sits next to wife Meghan Markle in a blue dress with light blue detail, across from the back of Oprah Winfrey doing an interview

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey was viewed by nearly 50 million people globally. (Harpo Productions)

Royal experts previously told Fox News Digital that William and Harry are not on speaking terms.

But the brothers’ feud may have begun well before Harry’s exit from the U.K.

Meghan Markle wears a black dress and a black hat at Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Meghan Markle was an actress in California before she became a member of the British royal family. (Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

When the 41-year-old began dating the former American actress in 2016, the relationship progressed quickly, with the "Suits" alum meeting senior royals early on. The couple announced their engagement in November 2017 and married the following year.

Prince William looking away as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smile at each other sitting in church.

From left: Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey on April 25, 2018, in London, England. Meghan and Harry married in May of that year. (Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to multiple royal experts, William, 43, was concerned about Harry’s whirlwind romance and reportedly advised him to "take as much time as you need" before making a lifelong commitment. 

William’s view, as portrayed in these accounts, was to ensure Harry didn’t rush into marriage before Meghan, 44, fully understood the pressures of royal life as a newcomer.

The British Royal Family

Prince William was reportedly concerned that Prince Harry was moving very quickly in his relationship with Meghan Markle. (Phil Harris - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Harry, however, is said to have interpreted William’s caution as a lack of support — or even skepticism — toward Meghan. Experts say that’s when their relationship turned frosty.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry holding hands on their wedding day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle. (Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Today, Burrell said William is focused on protecting his family from potential new tell-alls and leaks — leaving little room for reconciliation and cementing the brothers’ deepening divide.

Paul Burrell in a white shirt and blue tie walking next to Princess Diana in a dark blue blazer.

Princess Diana is seen here with her butler Paul Burrell in 1994.  (Antony Jones/UK Press via Getty Images)

"Our dear late queen put the crown first," Burrell explained. "It was the most important thing in her life — her crown, her people, her Commonwealth of countries. William sees it differently. He puts his family first — his wife and children — then comes the crown."

Prince William and Queen Elizabeth smiling on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Prince William and Queen Elizabeth II watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of The Battle of Britain on July 10, 2015, in London, England. England's longest-reigning monarch died in 2022. She was 96. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Still, "the crown has to be protected," Burrell said.

"That thousand years of royal history has to be protected, and that will be in William’s hands," said Burrell. "He can’t afford to let it break while he’s in control of it. So, William is very mindful, and his world is very, very protected. His little bubble of himself, [his wife] Catherine and the children are isolated in a way. But he has to do that to keep it safe."

Princess Catherine and her children at Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Kate Middleton is seen here with two of her three children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Prince William and Kate Middleton in royal robes smiling at each other.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London, England. (Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I do applaud Harry’s move," said Burrell. "It’s not easy for any member of the royal family to tread a different path. But I don’t think there’s any room for reconciliation. I don’t think that is [happening] anytime soon, if ever. Because you see, too many words have been said, and too much dirty laundry has been laundered in public, really, for the royal family. That’s unforgivable."

"Harry knew the rules," Burrell added.

Prince Harry's memoir on display in a bookstore in Bath, England

Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" was published in January 2023. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

In May, Harry told the BBC he wanted to reconcile with his family.

Prince Harry BetterUp

Prince Harry told the BBC in May he wants to reconcile with his family. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE)

"I would love reconciliation with my family," he said at the time. "There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore. I don’t know how much longer my father has."

Harry admitted that "some members of my family will never forgive me" for writing his memoir. He added, "It would be nice to have that reconciliation part now. If they don’t want that, that’s entirely up to them."

Prince William kissing King Charles on the cheek during the monarch's coronation.

Prince William kisses his father, King Charles III, wearing St. Edward's Crown, during the king's coronation ceremony inside Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023, in London. (Yui Mok  - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Burrell claimed the queen "reluctantly" allowed her grandson and his wife to leave the U.K. He said the late monarch once held high hopes that the couple would play a significant role in supporting the monarchy.

Prince Harry Meghan Markle Prince William Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry held hands while walking to Windsor Castle with Prince William and Kate Middleton to view flowers and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"She wanted them to stay in the royal family," said Burrell. "I think they could have done incredible work within the royal family as the queen’s ambassadors, and now the king’s ambassadors. His son and his daughter-in-law would be highlighting people’s plight and going to countries in the world that need help, the way Diana did. I think the king would’ve loved that and Harry would’ve loved that."

Burrell said Harry and Meghan’s push for independence came at a steep price — one William has not forgiven or forgotten.

MEGHAN MARKLE HAS ONE CONDITION FOR RETURNING TO THE UK WITH PRINCE HARRY: EXPERTS

Meghan Markle wears a blue dress next to Prince Harry in khaki coat

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"It broke the line and the thread between them and the royal family — appearing on national television to discuss private matters, entering the world of commercialism, selling your soul to the world," he said.

Meghan Markle cries on a couch and puts her hands to her face as Prince Harry with his arm behind his neck looks at her

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke out in a Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," in late 2022. (Netflix)

"The royals don’t do that. The royals keep tight, and they keep close to each other. Look at the difference between William and Kate and Meghan and Harry. A huge world apart. Those two worlds will never come together again."

Prince Harry, King Charles

King Charles and his son Prince Harry during happier times in the U.K. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Burrell claimed that King Charles is said to be heartbroken that he hasn’t gotten the chance to bond with Harry’s two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. They are being raised in the wealthy, coastal city of Montecito.

King Charles holding Prince Louis.

Prince Louis sits on his grandfather, King Charles' lap as they attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022, in London, England. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"It’s sad for Archie and Lilibet, who will never know that world. Their father came from that world, and they will never know their cousins and the people who populate that world. 

"It’s sad for the king, who can’t embrace all his grandchildren at the same time. He can’t put his arms around Archie and Lilibet the same way that he can around [William’s children] George, Charlotte and Louis. I think he’s very sad."

princess diana sitting with prince charles and young harry and william

Princess Diana, seen here with her sons, died in 1997. She was 36. (Mathieu Polak/Sygma/Getty Images)

"I think Princess Diana would be very upset to know that her boys were not on speaking terms and lived on different continents with an ocean — an ocean — dividing them," Burrell added.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

