Halle Berry goes pantsless in Instagram post celebrating new movie

Halle Berry went pantsless to celebrate the opening of her latest movie.

In a recent Instagram post, the 59-year-old actress shared photos of herself in a red sweater and no pants, and thanked fans for supporting her new film.

"Is it a crime to have 9.2M Valentines? Then I’m guilty !" she wrote in the caption. "Thank you for the ❤️ and supporting @crime101film this weekend !"

Two of the photos featured Berry facing the camera as she posed in a doorway leading outside, wearing just a red sweater with a pink heart on it, which she paired with black sunglasses and black closed-toe heels.

A third photo shows her with her back to the camera as she pulls the edges of the sweater down so it just covers her backside. The last photo in the slideshow shows her blowing a kiss into the lens as she stands closer to the camera.

"At 60, please let me be this fine😍," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "Still 10 out of 10 😍."

"How is she pushing 70," a third follower asked.

Berry's new movie, "Crime 101," follows a seasoned thief, played by Chris Hemsworth, who partners with a disillusioned insurance broker who feels underappreciated at her company, played by Berry, to pull off a multi-million dollar heist.

When speaking with NPR in February, the Academy Award-winning actress shared that her character is at a place in her life where she has started "to question her worth and her value" because both "society and the workplace is signaling to her that her time is up."

"So many women have felt that way, and we often feel that we age out of our positions," she added. "And when we should be revered and we should get promotions, and we should be applauded for our efforts and our wisdom that we bring to our workplace after 20, 30 years, many of us find ourselves replaced and discarded. And we just have to start saying no to that."

During the interview, Berry also spoke about how she approaches aging, stating she believes aging "needs a rebrand" and that it is "a privilege to age."

Berry has proven in recent years that age is just a number, as she is no stranger to posting bikini photos on social media. She told NPR that "sexy is a state of mind" no matter your age, and that "sexy is as sexy does."

"It's a feeling. It's a being. It's not so tied up to our physical self," she told the outlet. "That's a shallow way to look at it. I find many women in their 50s and 60s and 70s so sexy because they have confidence. They have grace. They know who they are. They have zero Fs to give. To me, that is sexy."

She added that at the end of our lives, "we will not care about any of this nonsense" and will only get "a flash of the life we lived," and that it is her hope "that we as women have lived it to the fullest."

