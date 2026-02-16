Expand / Collapse search
Adam Sandler leads tributes to Robert Duvall, calls him 'one of the greatest actors we ever had'

Sandler, Alec Baldwin and Jamie Lee Curtis who honored the actor after his death at 95

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Legendary actor Robert Duvall dead at 95: TMZ Video

Legendary actor Robert Duvall dead at 95: TMZ

Oscar-winning star of The Godfather, Apocalypse Now and Tender Mercies died at his Virginia ranch at age 95, his family confirmed.

Adam Sandler, Alec Baldwin and Jamie Lee Curtis led the outpouring of celebrity tributes to Robert Duvall after the legendary actor died at the age of 95. 

On Monday, Duvall's wife Luciana Pedraza Duvall confirmed his death in a post on his official Facebook page.

"Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time," Luciana  wrote online in part. "Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort."

Circumstances surrounding his death were not immediately made available.

A split of Robert Duvall and Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler led the celebrity tributes to the late Robert Duvall after he died at the age of 95. ( MJ Kim/HFA2014/Getty Images for DCP; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Adam Sandler, who co-starred with Duvall in the 2022 Netflix film "Hustle," honored the late actor in a post he shared on Instagram. 

"Funny as hell. Strong as hell. One of the greatest actors we ever had," Sandler wrote alongside a slideshow of photos featuring Duvall including an image of the two together on the set of "Hustle."

He continued, "Such a great man to talk to and laugh with. Loved him so much. We all did. So many movies to choose from that were legendary. Watch them when you can. Sending his wife Luciana and all his family and friends our condolences."

Robert Duvall and Adam Sandler sit in a car on the set of Hustle

Sandler and Duvall co-starred in the 2022 Netflix film "Hustle." (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Baldwin paid tribute to Duvall, praising the star and highlighting some of his most famous roles in a video that he shared on his Instagram page. 

"I wanted to say something very briefly about Robert Duvall," Baldwin told his followers. "It's so hard to talk about in a memorializing way, whatever word you want to use, in a tribute about someone with as vast a career as Robert Duvall."

He continued, "In film and theater. Duvall, of course, occupies an unusual place in my life because when he did [1962's] ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ he just destroyed you with his performance as Boo Radley. Without a single word of dialogue, not one word, and he completely shatters you. And whenever I watch that movie, those scenes with Duvall are just so arresting to me."

Robert Duvall as Boo Radley in To Kill a Mockingbird

Baldwin highlighted some of Duvall's most famous roles including his performance as Arthur 'Boo' Radley in "To Kill a Mockingbird." (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

"I read where [screenwriter] Horton Foote had done a play with Duvall and recommended him to the ‘To Kill a Mockingbird casting people," he added. "Of course, ’Apocalypse' and ‘Lonesome Dove’ and all these iconic things he did, ‘The Godfather and ’Network' and so forth. I mean scores and scores of movies and TV shows that he was great in."

The "30 Rock" alum recalled that he once met Duvall at a celebrity tennis match and shared his impression of the late actor. 

"He was — irascible is the word I would use — he was very crusty, but he was a gentleman," Baldwin said. "What a great actor, I mean, up there with the greats, up there the greats. You always hear De Niro and Brando and Pacino and Hoffman and Nicholson and Hackman and, you know, great movie stars like Newman and Redford and Beatty and people like that."

Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Geronimo: An American Legend before his death in 2025

Duvall co-starred with late acting icon Gene Hackman in the 1993 movie "Geronimo: An American Legend." (Columbia Pictures/Everett Collection)

"But the world has lost — I think he was an older gentleman — but the world lost a great, great actor," he continued. He was a great actor, Duvall, and one of the greatest of all time, I guess. The parts he played in films — he was unforgettable is the word I would use —so my thoughts go out to his wife, his widow. He had no children, I read, but my thoughts go to his friends who lost their friend. 

"Rest in peace to the great, great and irreplaceable Robert Duvall," Baldwin concluded in his clip.

Robert Duvall stars in "The Godfather"

Jamie Lee Curtis lauded Duvall's performance as Tom Hagen in "The Godfather." (CBS Photo Archive)

Jamie Lee Curtis also honored Duvall, sharing a film still of the actor from the classic 1972 film "The Godfather," in which he starred in his iconic role as Tom Hagen. 

"The greatest consigliere the screen has ever seen," Curtis wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "Bravo, Robert Duvall."

Michael Keaton, who co-starred with Duvall in Ron Howard’s 1994 comedy-drama "The Paper," posted a photo of the actor on Instagram.

"Another friend goes down," Keaton wrote in the caption. "Acted with and became friends. Shared a great afternoon on my front porch talking about horses. He was greatness personified as an actor. RIP RD."

