'Tehran' co-creator Dana Eden, 52, dies suddenly in Greece filming Israeli spy show's new season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dana Eden, the Israeli producer behind the Emmy-winning series "Tehran," has died.

Eden, 52, died suddenly in Greece, according to Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

The series' co-creator was found dead in a hotel in the Greek capital, Athens, a Greek police official said, adding that initial indications suggested she had taken her own life and there was no suspicion of foul play. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as Greek police do not comment publicly in such cases.

JAMES VAN DER BEEK, ‘DAWSON’S CREEK’ AND ‘VARSITY BLUES’ STAR, DEAD AT 48

Eden was in Greece for the filming of the hit series’ fourth season, KAN reported.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Eden’s production company, Donna and Shula productions, sought to dispel rumors that the producer had been killed.

"The production company wishes to clarify that the rumors of a criminal or nationally motivated death are false and unfounded," it said.

"This is a moment of great pain for the family, friends and colleagues. We ask that Dana’s dignity and the privacy of her loved ones be respected," the production company said.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Tehran" premiered in Israel and on AppleTV in 2020. The show follows an intelligence operative who is assigned to infiltrate and sabotage Iran’s nuclear reactor systems, enabling a subsequent military airstrike.

The show took home best drama series at the Emmy Awards in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Tehran" stars Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Shila Ommi, Shervin Alenabi and more.

Eden started working in TV production in Israel in the 1990s, working on shows including comedy "Yom Haem" and crime drama "Magpie," before finding international success with "Tehran."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.