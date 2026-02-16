Expand / Collapse search
Departed

'Tehran' co-creator Dana Eden, 52, dies suddenly in Greece filming Israeli spy show's new season

The 'Tehran' co-creator was in Athens filming the AppleTV series' fourth season

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Dana Eden, the Israeli producer behind the Emmy-winning series "Tehran," has died.

Eden, 52, died suddenly in Greece, according to Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

 The series' co-creator was found dead in a hotel in the Greek capital, Athens, a Greek police official said, adding that initial indications suggested she had taken her own life and there was no suspicion of foul play. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as Greek police do not comment publicly in such cases.

Dana Eden standing and smiling at the premiere of Apple’s

Dana Eden was found dead at a hotel in Greece, according to reports. (Bryan Bedder / Variety)

Eden was in Greece for the filming of the hit series’ fourth season, KAN reported.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Eden’s production company, Donna and Shula productions, sought to dispel rumors that the producer had been killed.

"The production company wishes to clarify that the rumors of a criminal or nationally motivated death are false and unfounded," it said.

"This is a moment of great pain for the family, friends and colleagues. We ask that Dana’s dignity and the privacy of her loved ones be respected," the production company said.

Decorations hanging on a hotel building in Athens.

Decorations adorn the hotel in Greece on Feb. 16, where Israeli television producer Dana Eden was found dead on Sunday while in the country filming the fourth season of the series "Tehran." (Petros Giannakouris / AP)

Dana Eden and Shula Spiegel posing with the International Emmy Award for Drama Series on a red carpet.

Dana Eden and Shula Spiegel pose with the Emmy Award for best drama series during the 2021 awards show. (Kena Betancur / AFP)

"Tehran" premiered in Israel and on AppleTV in 2020. The show follows an intelligence operative who is assigned to infiltrate and sabotage Iran’s nuclear reactor systems, enabling a subsequent military airstrike.

The show took home best drama series at the Emmy Awards in 2021.

Dana Eden attending the 49th International Emmy Awards at Casa Cipriani.

Dana Eden began her career in the 1990s. (Evan Agostini / Invision)

"Tehran" stars Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Shila Ommi, Shervin Alenabi and more.

Eden started working in TV production in Israel in the 1990s, working on shows including comedy "Yom Haem" and crime drama "Magpie," before finding international success with "Tehran."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

