Coronavirus delays James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' release date

The release of the upcoming James Bond film, "No Time to Die," has been pushed back from April 2020 to November 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Instead, the 25th installment in the British spy franchise will hit theaters in the U.K on Nov. 12 and in the U.S. on Nov. 25. It's the first Hollywood film to change its release schedule due to the virus.

"MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020," a statement from the movie's official Twitter read.

"No Time to Die" was originally scheduled for a March 31 world premiere in London and a North American debut on April 10 but the spread of the virus has led to theaters closing in Italy, South Korea, China, and Japan.

The film is Daniel Craig's last movie as 007. It also stars Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, and Christoph Waltz. Oscar-winner Rami Malek joined the cast as Bond's next nemesis along with franchise newcomers Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch.

"No Time to Die" was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.