‘Law & Order’ star Angie Harmon finds love again with man she first met 35 years ago in Italy

Angie Harmon debuted a new love this Valentine's Day.

The "Law & Order" star revealed she rekindled her relationship with model Tony Floyd. Harmon, who was previously married to NFL star Jason Sehorn, and Floyd shared their history in a joint post on Instagram.

The two first met in Italy at 18 and went their separate ways before finding their way back together.

"We met in Italy at eighteen – two kids scrambling for work, chasing modeling dreams, trying to build a life without starving along the way," Floyd recalled. "There was a spark between us even then… but the timing wasn’t right. In our twenties, we found ourselves in LA, both chasing acting. You were always better than me. But we were together. And we were in love."

In a lengthy tribute, Floyd detailed how their relationship came full circle after years apart.

"You found your passion on the screen," he added. "I found mine shaping surfboards in Costa Mesa. Still, the timing wasn’t ours. And then, after twenty-seven years, our paths crossed again – by chance, or maybe by fate."

"Now the timing is right. Now is our time, my love," Floyd continued. "My strength. My everything. My Angie. I love you beyond anything words can hold. You are still the same kind, loving, breathtaking, passionate fighter I met thirty-five years ago on that subway platform in Italy. Only now, we know who we are. And we know what we have. Let’s roll, my Valentine."

Harmon was married to Sehorn for 13 years. The two met on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" and the New York Giants cornerback later proposed to the actress on the show.

The two share three daughters – Finley, Avery and Emery.

Sehorn and Harmon's divorce was linked to the couple's differing schedules.

"A large part of it is when you spend five or six months a year away from your spouse, it gets really tough," a source told US Weekly at the time.

"In the beginning, they really missed each other," the source added, "but then they got into a groove where one person took over the main responsibilities of parenting while the other was working."

