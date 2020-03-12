TV shows/movies affected by coronavirus from 'Riverdale' to 'A Quiet Place II'

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States and starts appearing in more countries around the world, multiple TV shows and movies are becoming affected by this pandemic.

From sets halting production to movie theaters being shut down, Hollywood is trying to mitigate the risk of the virus spreading by taking extra precautions.

CINEMACON CANCELED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

Check out below all the films and series affected by COVID-19:

Movies

"A Quiet Place Part II" – Release date delayed

"No Time to Die" – It's global released date was pushed back from April 2020 to November 2020

"Sonic The Hedgehog" – The Chinese premiere has been delayed

"Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" – Release date delayed

"Mission: Impossible VII" – Production/shooting in Venice, Italy, has been halted

"Mulan" – Chinese release date delayed

TV shows

"The Amazing Race" – CBS decided to suspended production of the globe-trotting reality competition series

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" – Production in Prague has been canceled

"Riverdale" – Production in Canada has been delayed after a team member was in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus

"The Bachelorette" – Production has been canceled in Italy

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover within a few weeks.

As of Wednesday evening, 38 people had died in the U.S., while more than 1,300 people had tested positive for the new coronavirus. Tolls have been higher elsewhere. In Italy, where more than 12,000 people tested positive and 800 people have died, all stores except pharmacies and food markets were ordered closed.

Although North American theaters have yet to report any discernible decline in earnings, the global theatrical market has been directly impacted by the virus. Cinemas have been closed in China for several weeks and Italy also recently shuttered its theaters. In many countries, health experts are advocating social distancing to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.