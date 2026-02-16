Melissa Gilbert returns to work as Timothy Busfield faces child sex abuse charges, accepts 'journey' ahead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Melissa Gilbert acknowledged the challenging time her family was forced to reckon with in an emotional social media post shared Monday.

The "Little House on the Prairie" actress admitted she leaned into her loved ones during an "incredibly difficult time" as she announced she's returning to her role as the chief creative officer of the Modern Prairie brand and community.

Earlier this month, Gilbert's husband, Timothy Busfield, was indicted by a New Mexico grand jury on four counts of criminal sexual contact of a child. He was arrested in January on child sex abuse charges.

TIMOTHY BUSFIELD INDICTED ON CHILD SEX ABUSE CHARGES IN NEW MEXICO

"As many of you know, I stepped away for a little while to focus on my family," Gilbert told her followers. "It was time I needed, time to be present, to tend to what matters most and to gather my strength in a season that has not been easy. Family is everything to me and during this incredibly difficult time, I leaned into that truth fully."

She recognized the "extraordinary community" for wrapping her in love and offering up words of encouragement.

TIMOTHY BUSFIELD HELD WITHOUT BAIL IN NEW MEXICO CHILD SEX ABUSE CASE

"To the women in this community who show up every single day, not just for me, but for one another – that is what Modern Prairie is," Gilbert said. "Women supporting women – not just when it's easy and especially when it's hard.

"Coming back to work does not change my commitment or my resolve to the journey that lies ahead for my family. That remains steadfast, that remains my heart. But it is important for me to step back into this work."

Gilbert admitted that working once again strengthens her mindset, gives her purpose and "reminds me of who I am beyond hard days."

"This time away reminded me of why we built this space in the first place — it's more than products, it's more than events, it's more than a brand," she said. "It's a lifeline, it's a connection, it's strength shared across kitchens, in living rooms, in hospital rooms and long phone calls. It's dignity, it's compassion, it's resolve, and I am so proud to walk forward with you. So let's get back at it, together."

Busfield, 68, first surrendered to local authorities on child sex abuse charges on Jan. 13. He was initially held without bail at the time of his arrest on two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse, and was released from custody on Jan. 20 with orders not to discuss the case with any of the witnesses or have contact with children under the age of 18.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by Fox News Digital, two 11-year-old twins allege that the director, whom they were told to call "Uncle Tim" on the set of "The Cleaning Lady," had touched them inappropriately.

On Feb. 6, a New Mexico grand jury indicted the "Thirtysomething" actor on child sex abuse charges.

"District Attorney Sam Bregman emphasized that protecting children remains a top priority for his office," a statement released by the district attorney on social media read. "The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office remains committed to doing everything possible to protect children and ensure justice for victims."

Busfield's attorney insisted the case against the "West Wing" actor "cannot be proven at trial" in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

"The indictment was not unexpected. As the saying goes, a grand jury will indict a ham sandwich," Larry Stein said. "What is deeply concerning is that the District Attorney is choosing to proceed on a case that is fundamentally unsound and cannot be proven at trial. The detention hearing exposed fatal weaknesses in the State’s evidence – gaps that no amount of charging decisions can cure."

"This prosecution appears driven by something other than the facts or the law," he added. "Mr. Busfield will fight these charges at every stage and looks forward to testing the State’s case in open court – where evidence matters – not behind closed doors."

Busfield's first arraignment is scheduled for March 10.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.