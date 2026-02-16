Sarah Michelle Gellar stuns in burgundy lace bra and sheer skirt in New York City

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sarah Michelle Gellar turned a Manhattan sidewalk into her own runway.

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actress was photographed Feb. 16 wearing a lace bralette and coordinating sheer skirt layered beneath an oversized blazer in the same deep wine tone, with the look revealing high-waisted burgundy underwear underneath.

She finished the look with satin pumps and drop earrings that shimmered with diamonds and deep red stones. Her blonde hair fell loose as she smiled for cameras while striding down the sidewalk.

Gellar’s appearance comes as she promotes Netflix’s revived live competition series "Star Search," where she serves as a judge alongside Chrissy Teigen and Jelly Roll. Anthony Anderson hosts the show.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The updated version of the iconic talent competition runs as a five-week live event, with contestants performing across categories including singing, dance, comedy and variety acts. Viewers cast votes in real time, helping determine which performers advance each week.

During her visit to "Live with Kelly and Mark," Gellar opened up about her role on the judging panel.

SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR'S 'SIMPLE' ADVICE BEHIND 22-YEAR MARRIAGE WITH FREDDIE PRINZE JR.

"Well, I was the mean judge like in the beginning, and it was like hard for me because I don't think of myself as the mean judge, but then Chrissy finally gave a score lower than I did. So, I feel like it's now a little bit more even," she said.

Gellar also revealed she once auditioned for the original "Star Search" and didn’t make it on.

"We um we both auditioned for Star Search and didn't make it on," she said, referring to John Legend. "That's why I'm back now to fix the mistakes of the past."

SYDNEY SWEENEY, KRISTEN STEWART AND MORE STUN IN SHEER GOWNS AT HOLLYWOOD EVENTS

Unlike the syndicated series that aired in the 1980s and 1990s, the Netflix revival incorporates live global voting directly through the streaming platform. Performances air Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET, with audience participation playing a central role in determining outcomes.

"The coolest thing about this show is that it is live worldwide," Gellar said. "So, if you have a remote, you can vote. So, no app to download, no phone number."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She added that the competition has become a family affair.

"Oh, not only are my kids watching, they're there every week. They love it," she said. "And they are quite vocal in their opinions about how they don't agree with what I do." "I'll look over and I just see this face," she said, recalling how her kids react when they disagree with her scores.

Gellar has also been reflecting on how her work life has shifted in recent years. On the "Shut Up Evan Podcast," which aired Jan. 7, 2026, she spoke about stepping away from acting for a stretch while prioritizing home life.

SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR FACES BACKLASH OVER DAUGHTER'S LAVISH 16TH BIRTHDAY GIFT

"Well, I mean, I think, you know, I took a lot of years off. You know, I took a lot of years off, and I think I feel like I'm first getting my sea legs back now and like ready to work now that my kids are older," she said.

"I needed to take a break. And I'm so glad I did on so many levels. Like, first of all, I'll never get that time back with my kids. I didn't miss a show, a performance, a first step, a lost tooth. Like, there was every moment I was able to be there for, and that's not something you can do as a working actor," she added.

Gellar is also set to appear in the upcoming horror sequel "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come," which arrives in theaters this spring. The film brings back Samara Weaving’s character for another high-stakes chapter, with Gellar joining Kathryn Newton and Elijah Wood among the new additions to the franchise.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP