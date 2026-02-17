Shia LaBeouf arrested in New Orleans following violent Mardi Gras altercations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shia LaBeouf was arrested Tuesday in New Orleans and charged with two counts of simple battery, Fox News Digital confirmed.

Authorities responded to a simple battery on the 1400 block of Royal Street at approximately 12:45 a.m. where two male victims reported being assaulted, according to the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD).

LaBeouf, 39, was reportedly "causing a disturbance and becoming increasing aggressive at a Royal Street business." When a staff member attempted to eject the actor from the establishment, LaBeouf allegedly used "his closed fists on the victim several times," police said.

"The victims reported that LaBeouf left, but then came back, acting even more aggressive."

Multiple people allegedly attempted to hold LaBeouf down outside the business in Faubourg Marigny, and he was eventually let up in hopes that he would leave.

The "Transformers" actor reportedly struck the same victim again with "closed fists to the victim’s upper body" before allegedly assaulting another person by punching them in the nose.

"LaBeouf was again held down until police arrived," police said. "He was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. Upon release, he was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery."

In video captured by TMZ, LaBeouf was seen shirtless outside of the business before being transported to a local hospital by emergency medical services.

No further information was immediately made available.

LaBeouf's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The "Salvable" star was previously arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor theft from a theft and battery incident that took place in June 2020.

LaBeouf narrowly avoided jail time and was ordered to attend private therapy to work on his anger management at least once a week, continue monitoring his alcohol by wearing a Soberlink device and undergo random alcohol testing.

During a 2022 interview with Word on Fire Catholic Ministries' Bishop Robert Barron, LaBeouf discussed the incredible transformation he saw within himself as he delved into researching the late mystic St. Padre Pio , whom the actor portrayed in "Padre Pio."

At the time, LaBeouf claimed he was more than 600 days sober and was converting to Catholicism after a public fallout following a lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs where she accused him of sexual battery, assault and the infliction of emotional distress.

"I had been abusive to women, and had been shooting dogs and willingly been giving women STD’s," he told the Bishop. "It’s disgusting. It’s depraved. My mother is embarrassed beyond imagination."

Twigs, a British singer whose full name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett , met Shia while working on their 2018 film "Honey Boy," and they dated for eight months before ending things in 2019.

In her lawsuit , she accused LaBeouf of "knowingly" giving her a sexually transmitted disease, and described the abuse throughout their relationship as "relentless." She also alleged he would "squeeze or grab her to the point of bruising."

Twigs also claimed LaBeouf kept a loaded gun by the bed and that she was not allowed to wear clothes in bed. She also said he would deprive her of sleep.

He denied many of the allegations at the time, and stated he was working toward betterment as he had not yet been cured of his " PTSD and alcoholism ."

In July 2025, Twigs settled the lawsuit against LaBeouf.