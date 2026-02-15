Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Rihanna

Rihanna suffers wardrobe malfunction at New York Fashion Week

Singer's leather jacket with high back slit exposed part of her backside as she arrived at Rocky's AWGE Fall/Winter 2026 show

By Ashley Hume Fox News
close
Grannies recreate Rihanna’s Super Bowl dance, go viral Video

Grannies recreate Rihanna’s Super Bowl dance, go viral

The Kentucky Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green residents say their grandchildren loved their performance.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rihanna experienced an unexpected fashion mishap while stepping out to support her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, at his AWGE Fall/Winter 2026 fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

On Friday night, the 37-year-old singer was photographed attending the show at Hall des Lumières in New York City. Rihanna was wearing a black fur-trimmed AWGE leather jacket that featured a very high slit down the back, which she paired with a black lace bra, sheer black footless stockings and pointed-toe black stiletto heels. 

As Rihanna arrived and walked into the venue, the back slit of her jacket appeared to open wider than intended, briefly exposing part of her backside. 

A$AP ROCKY, RAPPER AND RIHANNA'S LONGTIME BOYFRIEND, FOUND NOT GUILTY IN FELONY ASSAULT TRIAL

A closeup of Rihanna outside Rocky's fashion show

Rihanna suffered a wardrobe malfunction while supporting her boyfriend A$AP Rocky during New York Fashion Week.  (Aeon/GC Images)

The "We Found Love" hitmaker quickly readjusted the garment, pulling the slit together to cover her behind, though the revealing moment was caught on camera by photographers. 

Rihanna appeared to brush the incident off once inside the venue as she took her seat in the front row next to Rocky’s cousin, rapper A$AP Nast, and her former stylist and Interview magazine editor-in-chief, Mel Ottenberg.  

The nine-time Grammy Award winner was seen smiling while watching the show and posing for photos with Nast and Ottenberg. 

Rihanna pulling the slit of her jacket back together after her wardrobe malfunction

Part of the singer's backside was exposed when the large slit in the back of her jacket opened wider than intended.  (BACKGRID )

During an interview with Page Six's Alexa after the show, Rihanna heaped praise on the 37-year-old rapper, who launched his fashion brand, AWGE, during Paris Fashion Week in 2024.

"I’m always proud of my man," Rihanna said. "My guy’s creative and a genius."

Rihanna and Rocky, born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, began dating in late 2019 after years of friendship and working together. The duo went public with their romance in mid-2020 and later welcomed sons RZA Athelston Mayers, 3, Riot Rose Mayers, 2, and daughter Rocki Irish Mayers, six months old. 

A full-length photo of Rihanna outside Rocky's fashion show

Rihanna paired the jacket with a black lace bra, sheer black footless stockings and stiletto heels.  (Aeon/GC Images)

The Fenty Beauty founder previously gushed over Rocky after his latest album, "Don’t Be Dumb," reached the number-one spot on the Billboard 200 chart last month.

"Just me here to let yall know my baby daddy got the NUMBER 1 ALBUM!!!" Rihanna wrote on social media at the time. "Aaahhhhhh hah! DONT BE DUMB!!!"

During a 2021 interview with GQ, Rocky described Rihanna as "the love of my life" and "my lady." 

A$AP Nast and Rihanna watching Rocky's fashion show

Rihanna sat next to Rocky's cousin A$AP Nast at the AWGE fashion show.  (Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

"[Relationships are] so much better when you got the One," he told the magazine. "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones." 

While speaking with Interview magazine in 2023, Rihanna praised Rocky's style and jokingly compared herself to her boyfriend.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A$AP Rocky walking in his fashion show

Rocky launched his fashion brand in 2024. (Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images)

"Isn’t he the best?" she said. "I be feeling bummy as s--- next to this man. I feel like, ‘Goddamn, I look like his assistant.’ I’m getting on a plane. We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I’m like, ‘Why you got to do that to me?’"

Rihanna also shared that their relationship evolved naturally from friendship, noting they were cautious at first because they knew how much the relationship could mean if it worked.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"COVID sped up our relationship, which I felt like God knew we needed because we were going to start a family," she said. "And had it not been for COVID, we would’ve taken a lot more time to get comfortable with each other, to even know that we were ready."

Rihanna Asap Rocky red carpet

Rocky and Rihanna share two sons and one daughter.  (Mike Coppola)

Rihanna recalled that she and Rocky were both certain that they wanted to start a family together.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We didn’t even really talk about it," she said. "There was no denying it. It was the best thing that ever happened to us. It just happened."

"I let God lead and just let go," she said. "Because in previous relationships, I tried and tried and tried my best, and you still feel like it’s not enough. So when someone sees you completely and believes in you, and thinks you’re worthy of being the mother of their kids, it’s a great feeling. I felt the same about him. I knew he would be a great dad."

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

Trending

Close modal

Continue