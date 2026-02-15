Rihanna suffers wardrobe malfunction at New York Fashion Week

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rihanna experienced an unexpected fashion mishap while stepping out to support her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, at his AWGE Fall/Winter 2026 fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

On Friday night, the 37-year-old singer was photographed attending the show at Hall des Lumières in New York City. Rihanna was wearing a black fur-trimmed AWGE leather jacket that featured a very high slit down the back, which she paired with a black lace bra, sheer black footless stockings and pointed-toe black stiletto heels.

As Rihanna arrived and walked into the venue, the back slit of her jacket appeared to open wider than intended, briefly exposing part of her backside.

The "We Found Love" hitmaker quickly readjusted the garment, pulling the slit together to cover her behind, though the revealing moment was caught on camera by photographers.

Rihanna appeared to brush the incident off once inside the venue as she took her seat in the front row next to Rocky’s cousin, rapper A$AP Nast, and her former stylist and Interview magazine editor-in-chief, Mel Ottenberg.

The nine-time Grammy Award winner was seen smiling while watching the show and posing for photos with Nast and Ottenberg.

During an interview with Page Six's Alexa after the show, Rihanna heaped praise on the 37-year-old rapper, who launched his fashion brand, AWGE, during Paris Fashion Week in 2024.

"I’m always proud of my man," Rihanna said. "My guy’s creative and a genius."

Rihanna and Rocky, born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, began dating in late 2019 after years of friendship and working together. The duo went public with their romance in mid-2020 and later welcomed sons RZA Athelston Mayers, 3, Riot Rose Mayers, 2, and daughter Rocki Irish Mayers, six months old.

The Fenty Beauty founder previously gushed over Rocky after his latest album, "Don’t Be Dumb," reached the number-one spot on the Billboard 200 chart last month.

"Just me here to let yall know my baby daddy got the NUMBER 1 ALBUM!!!" Rihanna wrote on social media at the time. "Aaahhhhhh hah! DONT BE DUMB!!!"

During a 2021 interview with GQ, Rocky described Rihanna as "the love of my life" and "my lady."

"[Relationships are] so much better when you got the One," he told the magazine. "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones."

While speaking with Interview magazine in 2023, Rihanna praised Rocky's style and jokingly compared herself to her boyfriend.

"Isn’t he the best?" she said. "I be feeling bummy as s--- next to this man. I feel like, ‘Goddamn, I look like his assistant.’ I’m getting on a plane. We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I’m like, ‘Why you got to do that to me?’"

Rihanna also shared that their relationship evolved naturally from friendship, noting they were cautious at first because they knew how much the relationship could mean if it worked.

"COVID sped up our relationship, which I felt like God knew we needed because we were going to start a family," she said. "And had it not been for COVID, we would’ve taken a lot more time to get comfortable with each other, to even know that we were ready."

Rihanna recalled that she and Rocky were both certain that they wanted to start a family together.

"We didn’t even really talk about it," she said. "There was no denying it. It was the best thing that ever happened to us. It just happened."

"I let God lead and just let go," she said. "Because in previous relationships, I tried and tried and tried my best, and you still feel like it’s not enough. So when someone sees you completely and believes in you, and thinks you’re worthy of being the mother of their kids, it’s a great feeling. I felt the same about him. I knew he would be a great dad."