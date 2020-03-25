Coronavirus postpones release of 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The anticipated summer release of the "Wonder Woman" sequel has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Warner Bros. on Tuesday announced its postponement of the summer release of “Wonder Woman 1984," in addition to removing the adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's “In the Heights” from its schedule.

With much of Hollywood's spring release calendar already vacated due to the virus, major summer movies are also increasingly reshuffling. “Wonder Woman 1984,” the sequel to 2017's “Wonder Woman,” will now hit theaters on Aug. 14 instead of June 5.

GAL GADOT RETURNS IN FIRST 'WONDER WOMAN 1984' TRAILER

“In the Heights," directed by “Crazy Rich Asians” filmmaker Jon M. Chu, had been slated for June 26 but now isn't dated for release. Miranda, in a recent livestream interview with Rosie O'Donnell, said the score was being recorded when post-production work slowed due to the outbreak.

“There’s a lot that remains to be done on that movie," said Miranda. "We were finishing the score and the mixing and just getting the music exactly right.”

TV SHOWS, MOVIES AFFECTED BY THE CORONAVIRUS

The studio also took several other films off its release schedule, including the “Scooby-Doo” movie “Scoob," previously planned for May 15, and the James Wan thriller “Malignant," previously set for Aug. 14.

Several likely spring and summer blockbusters have already been delayed, including Marvel's “Black Widow” (previously May 1, now unscheduled); the “Fast and Furious” movie “F9," (now slated for 2021); the Bond movie “No Time to Die” (moved to November); and “A Quiet Place Part II” (not currently dated).

CORONAVIRUS: HOW ARE DIFFERENT COUNTRIES RESPONDING TO THE OUTBREAK?

While some recent releases have moved to streaming platforms or on-demand with theaters closed, Hollywood's top productions have opted to wait until they can play in cinemas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We made ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema,” director Patty Jenkins said on Twitter. “In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th, 2020, in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.