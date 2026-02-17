Michael Douglas' Academy Award-winning role in 'Wall Street' was first offered to these two A-list actors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michael Douglas' Academy Award-winning role almost went to someone else.

During a recent panel at the TCM Classic Film Festival on Sunday, February 15, the 81-year-old actor reflected on his career and shared stories about the making of his 1987 movie, "Wall Street," including who almost played his role.

"I must say, we were talking just before and doing a little preparation for this, since I have not seen the movie fully in about 40 years, because I was always just so impressed and knocked out," he said. "But I saw an article recently said that Oliver first went to Warren Beatty, who passed on it, and then to Richard Gere, who passed on it."

The actor shared that he never knew he wasn't director Oliver Stone's first choice, because, as an actor, "you always like to think you were the one that was chosen."

"But saying that, those poor b-----ds," he added. "I mean, how do you think they feel? You know, with a picture they turned down."

Douglas went on to win the Oscar for actor in a leading role for his portrayal of Gordon Gekko, a ruthless Wall Street investor, who takes a young stockbroker, Bud Fox, played by Charlie Sheen, under his wing.

The actor returned to the role in the 2010 sequel, "Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps." The sequel finds Gekko newly released from prison and intent on taking down his Wall Street rivals and rebuilding the empire he lost.

"I read the script, and it was, it was serious, serious work. So I was really happy, excited. It was a great part. You don't get many good parts in your life," Douglas said. "I've always tried to pick, having a producing background, I think are good movies, and I'll take whatever part I can in a movie that's good. I don't worry about my part, but this was a great part."

The actor recently shared on Instagram that he is releasing a memoir, which will focus on his five-decade career in Hollywood, as well as his relationship with actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, his battle with stage four cancer and other personal struggles.

In his Instagram caption, Douglas shared that the process of writing the book "has brought back so many memories," joking that "there's a lot to tell — before I forget."

Douglas and Zeta-Jones have been married for 25 years, celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary in November 2025.

"25 years ago today, I walked down the aisle," Zeta-Jones captioned an anniversary slideshow shared on Instagram . "The intoxicating aroma of flowers, the glow of the candles, the resounding harmonious Welsh choir and you at the end of the long walk waiting for me, looking at me the way only you can. I love you today as I did then. Thank you sweetheart♥️"

The second photo in the slideshow featured the actress gazing at Douglas as they sat next to each other at an event. The words, "The first time we met, my gaze..." were written above the photo.

The two first met in 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival in France. They were engaged one year later in December 1999, and tied the knot in November 2000. Throughout their relationship, the couple has welcomed two children: son Dylan, 25, and daughter Carys, 22.

