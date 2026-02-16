Brooks Nader requires ambulance rescue after severe food poisoning strikes during tropical birthday trip

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooks Nader seemingly suffered an intense bout of food poisoning at the start of her birthday celebration.

Nader had to be picked up by an ambulance after landing at her tropical destination. The model shared a photo of herself wrapped in a blanket on the floor of a private jet while holding a towel. A box of crackers could be seen near her head.

"Very touch and go," her sister, Sarah Jane, wrote. "Food poisoning: 1. Brooksie: 0."

Another photo showed an ambulance waiting outside the plane window. "If you don’t get picked up in an ambulance when you land, are you even having fun???" she wrote on Instagram.

The shot also featured a cup that read, "Twenty Fine," in reference to her 29th birthday celebration.

Things seemed to pick up for Nader shortly after. She posed in front of a mirror in a plunging brown dress.

"Made it out alive," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Nader admitted in November she was addicted to weight-loss drugs, despite an intervention her sisters staged after discovering a basket full of needles.

Fans watched Brooks' sisters confront her during an episode of her reality TV series "Love Thy Nader" after finding a basket full of needles used to inject GLP- medication. Brooks admitted she knows the drugs aren't healthy for her but still relies on them as a crutch.

"The thing that I was so shocked about with the show was that I had so many people reach out to me saying ‘I’m also addicted to GLP-1. I’m ashamed to talk about it because there’s such a stigma around it. It’s a crutch for me,'" Nader told Bustle.

"I’m still on it," Nader confessed. "It’s a crutch for me, too. It’s not healthy. I should get off it; I’ll be honest about that."

Nader credited her recent career success to the GLP-1 medication after receiving feedback from a client that she needed to lose weight.

"If I didn’t get a job, I would say to [my old agency], ‘Can we get feedback from the client?’ The direct feedback was I needed to lose 30 pounds. I didn’t shed one tear over it," Brooks told the outlet.

"I don’t feel bad for myself," she continued. "I just say, ‘The facts are they want me to lose weight. How can I achieve that?’ The facts are that when I started GLP-1, my career took off. I’m not saying it’s OK. I’m not saying it’s right. I think everybody is different – but I lost 30 pounds, and I booked all the jobs."

Nader admitted to chasing perfection in a recent interview with Us Weekly. The now 29-year-old model revealed she got facial fillers at 18 after her parents gave her $1,000 to "have fun."

"I felt like it was what everyone was doing," Nader claimed. "I was thrown into this world of Hollywood and chasing perfection. And I thought that getting filler was the answer."

