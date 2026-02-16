'Godfather' star Robert Duvall dead at 95

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Robert Duvall died Sunday, according to his wife Luciana. He was 95.

Circumstances surrounding his death were not immediately made available.

"Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time," his wife shared online. "Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort."

"To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. "

She continued, "In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind."

The Academy Award-winning actor was known for his storied Hollywood career, which included the films "Apocalypse Now" and "Lonesome Dove."

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for developments.