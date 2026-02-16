Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Departed

'Godfather' star Robert Duvall dead at 95

Robert Duvall earned an Oscar for his role in 'Tender Mercies'

By Tracy Wright Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Robert Duvall died Sunday, according to his wife Luciana. He was 95.

Circumstances surrounding his death were not immediately made available.

"Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time," his wife shared online. "Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort."

JAMES VAN DER BEEK, ‘DAWSON’S CREEK' AND ‘VARSITY BLUES’ STAR, DEAD AT 48

Robert Duvall at the Oscars

American actor Robert Duvall attends the 53rd Annual Academy Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles on March 31st 1981. (UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

"To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. "

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She continued, "In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind."

The Academy Award-winning actor was known for his storied Hollywood career, which included the films "Apocalypse Now" and "Lonesome Dove."

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for developments.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending

Close modal

Continue