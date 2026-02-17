Tommy Lee Jones' daughter's cause of death revealed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Victoria Jones' cause of death was released Tuesday, six weeks after she was found dead in a San Francisco hotel room.

The 34-year-old daughter of acclaimed actor Tommy Lee Jones died due to "toxic effects of cocaine," the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to Fox News Digital. The manner of her death was ruled an "accident."

Victoria was found dead inside the Fairmont San Francisco Jan. 1, Fox News Digital previously confirmed. Emergency call audio indicated she likely overdosed on drugs.

TOMMY LEE JONES FILED CONSERVATORSHIP PETITION FOR DAUGHTER VICTORIA 2 YEARS BEFORE SUSPECTED OVERDOSE

The San Francisco Fire Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that SFFD units responded to a call originating from the hotel around 2:52 a.m. Jan. 1 for a medical emergency. Upon arrival, paramedics performed an assessment and declared an unnamed person deceased .

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The call for the incident allegedly involving Victoria was classified as a "code 3 for the overdose, color change," according to 911 audio obtained by People .

San Francisco Police Department also responded, Fox News Digital confirmed. Officers arrived around 3:14 a.m. The deceased was identified as Victoria, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told Fox News Digital.

After news of Victoria's sudden death broke, Tommy Lee broke his silence in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you," the statement, signed by "The Family of Victoria Kafka Jones," said.

The "Men in Black" star attempted to place his daughter under a conservatorship years before she died.

Tommy Lee filed a petition to have Victoria Jones placed under a temporary conservatorship Aug. 7, 2023. A temporary conservator was appointed Aug. 21, 2023, according to court records viewed by Fox News Digital.

Four months later, the "Lincoln" star filed to terminate the conservatorship.

Victoria was facing a number of charges prior to her death at the beginning of the year. According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Victoria was arrested in Santa Cruz, California, on May 14, 2025, and charged with public intoxication and resisting a police officer.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Victoria was the daughter of Tommy Lee and ex-wife Kimberlea Cloughley.

The "Fugitive" star and Cloughley were married from 1981 to 1996 and also share a son, Austin.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.