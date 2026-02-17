Sarah Ferguson allegedly begged Jeffrey Epstein for job as 'House Assistant' in newly revealed emails

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A newly released email showing Sarah Ferguson allegedly pleading for a job from disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein underscores what royal experts describe as a troubling pattern of judgment for the Duchess of York.

Former Prince Andrew's ex-wife's email about "desperately" needing money surfaced after the Department of Justice (DOJ) released more than three million Epstein records, including his personal emails. Inclusion in the files does not necessarily imply wrongdoing.

"But why I don't understand, don't you just get me to be your House Assistant," Ferguson allegedly wrote in the 2010 email. "I am the most capable and desperately need the money."

"Please Jeffrey think about it."

PRINCE WILLIAM'S 'ZERO TOLERANCE' TESTED AS SARAH FERGUSON EMAILS REVEAL CRUDE COMMENT TO EPSTEIN: EXPERT

Royal experts slammed Ferguson for "begging" a convicted pedophile during financial hardship.

"This is beyond the pale," royal commentator Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.



She added: "If this was an isolated email it would be bad enough, but majorly significant is the compounding effect as it confirms her horrifically bad judgment, her moral depravity and her greedy ways, since she lived rather an extravagant lifestyle."

EX-PRINCE ANDREW IGNORES US EPSTEIN PROBE REQUESTS AS EXPERTS WARN OF 'GHASTLY' OPTICS FOR ROYAL FAMILY

Another royal expert pointed out Ferguson's email to Epstein came at a moment of mounting pressure for the Duchess.

"Sarah Ferguson has always struggled with finances, but 2010 was a particularly bad year," royal commentator Meredith Constant told Fox News Digital. "In May of 2010, she was caught in a ‘cash-for-access’ scandal, when News of the World sent a reporter disguised as a businessman and caught Sarah Ferguson promising access to former Prince Andrew, who was the U.K. trade envoy at the time, in exchange for £500,000."

"This email to Epstein was sent mere days later," she claimed. "I'm not surprised she was getting creative to find employment."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

An email where Ferguson made a crude comment about her then-19-year-old daughter also surfaced in the latest batch of documents released by the DOJ.

"This new revelation most certainly seals the end of any likelihood of any royal acceptance of either Sarah or Andrew," Fordwich previously explained to Fox News Digital, claiming Prince William is "beyond disgusted." "They are totally unfit for any royal proximity. Now Sarah can’t ever claim she was naïve, detached or unaware of reputational risk, it totally sinks her."

In one email revealed – dated March 2010 – Epstein asked Ferguson about a trip to New York. Ferguson responded, "Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!"

Another email recently released by the DOJ shows Ferguson planning a lunch date with Epstein. "What address shall we come to. It will be myself, Beatrice and Eugenie," she allegedly wrote in a 2009 email thread discussing lunch with the financier in Miami.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The continued fallout coincides with news that six of Ferguson's companies are winding down.

S Phoenix Events, Fergie's Farm, La Luna Investments, Solamoon Ltd, Philanthrepreneur Ltd and Planet Partners Productions Ltd are all set to shutter, according to the BBC.

Ferguson is listed as a director of each company.

Fox News Digital has reached out to a representative for Ferguson.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP