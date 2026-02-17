James Van Der Beek renewed wedding vows with wife in bedroom ceremony days before death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, quietly renewed their wedding vows during an intimate ceremony days before the actor’s death from colorectal cancer.

While speaking with People magazine, Kimberly, 44, revealed that she and Van Der Beek held a "simple and beautiful and moving" vow renewal ceremony attended by close family and friends with some joining via Zoom shortly before the late actor passed away on Feb. 11 at the age of 48.

"We decided two days beforehand and our friends got us new rings, filled our bedroom with flowers and candles and we renewed our vows from bed," Kimberly said in the story that was published on Tuesday.

Kimberly shared that their friend, Brazilian multi-instrumentalist Poranguí, provided the "most beautiful music" for the ceremony, recalling that he played "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" at the end of the ceremony.

James and Kimberly, (née Brook), first met while they were both vacationing in Israel in 2009. The couple tied the knot on August 1, 2010, during a small ceremony in Tel Aviv, Israel at the Kabbalah Centre near Dizengoff Square. They share six children together, including daughters Olivia, 15, Annabel, 12, Emilia, 9, and Gwendolyn, 7, and sons Joshua, 13, and Jeremiah, 4.

On their 13th anniversary in 2023, James shared an emotional tribute to Kimberly as he recalled their wedding day, writing, "13 years ago today we were told that the guy who had come to you in a dream and had given you a wedding date could marry us — that night — in the basement of the Kabbalah Centre in Tel Aviv… on what happened to be the exact date he’d given you in the dream."

He continued, "We rushed to get ready, had a bunch of people we didn’t know (and a few we did) dance around us, got ambushed by Israeli paparazzi afterwards, then ate at an outdoor Lebanese dive with plastic tablecloths and chairs and amazing food… and we were off."

"We’ve gone through success, tragedy, joy, stress, triumph, uncertainty, and through it all… these have been the best years of my life. Every moment. Because I have the BEST adventure partner. Our life is CRAZY right now. We might be crazier. And I wouldn’t have it any other way," he added. "I love you. I celebrate you. I honor you. Thank you for everything you are, and everything you bring out in the people lucky enough to be loved by you Much, much more to come."

The "Dawson's Creek" star revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in November 2024, more than a year before his death. He had first received his diagnosis in August 2023 but did not share it with the public until late 2024.

On Feb. 11, Kimberly announced his death in a statement shared on James' official Instagram account. "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning," a statement read. "He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

Shortly after the news broke, close friends of Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, launched a GoFundMe in an effort to support the late actor's wife and their children.

"Throughout [James'] illness, the family faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care," the GoFundMe page read.

"In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future. The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time."

"The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead," it concluded. "Your generosity will help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education. Every donation, no matter the size, will help Kimberly and her family find hope and security as they rebuild their lives. Thank you for considering a gift to support them."

On Feb. 13, the GoFundMe organizers shared they raised over $2 million, with donors including Zoe Saldaña, Derek Hough, Steven Spielberg and more friends from James' star-studded circle.

"Your kindness has meant more than we can put into words. In the middle of deep grief, your support has been a light. It reminds us that love is real, that community is strong, and that James’s spirit continues to bring people together," the page wrote.