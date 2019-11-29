The most shocking reality TV moments of 2019

Just when fans thought last year's over the top reality TV moments couldn't be topped, 2019 upped the ante. From "The Real Housewives" to "The Bachelor" franchise there were twists and turns this year, no one could have seen coming.

Check out the 10 most shocking moments in reality television of 2019.

10) Colton Underwood's fence jump

A lovesick Colton Underwood jumped a fence in Portgual to get away from "Bachelor" producers after his frontrunner Cassie told him she wasn't sure about marriage. He begged her to stay but she wanted to leave. The 27-year-old couldn't take another minute in front of the cameras and ran off into the night which forced host Chris Harrison to chase him down.

9) Lisa Vanderpump and Bethenny Frankel announce their departure from their "Real Housewives" franchises

After nine seasons, veteran Lisa Vanderpump confirmed she left the Bravo’s reality series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" after an emotionally tough year following the death of her brother and a major falling out with the other cast members over #Puppygate.

Bethenny Frankel announced she was leaving “Real Housewives of New York" in August. She started with the series in 2008, took a break from 2010 - 2015, and then returned until 2019.

She wrote a message to fans: “I am fortunate to have created a business and career that some people only dream of. I had a beautiful baby girl who is now 9 years old, and she has changed me as a human being... I was able to give back and help people all over the world who have been hit with the worst of unforeseen circumstances, which we will all continue together.”

8) Sumit's arranged marriage on "90 Day Fiance"

Jenny and Sumit had been dating long-distance for over 7 years after meeting online and the latest season of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" followed their relationship as Jenny moved halfway across the world to his native India.

They lived in an apartment together away from his family who believed he was out of town for work. When his family found out they confronted him and Jenny and revealed he'd had a wife for two and a half years after an arranged marriage.

Jenny has since returned to the United States while Sumit stayed in India.

7) Jed Wyatt's secret girlfriend

Hannah Brown found out her fiance, Jed Wyatt, had a girlfriend back at home while being on the ABC dating competition show. He never said anything to her and she subsequently broke off their engagement after the news broke.

7) Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter's open marriage

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter split up in August after tying the knot in June 2018 though the couple never made their union legal in the states. Their "marriage" was documented on the rebooted "The Hills: New Beginnings" and fans witnessed the couple arguing about having kids and partying too much.

After they split, Carter started dating musician Miley Cyrus for only a few weeks while Jenner was spotted out with model Josie Canseco, which also ended after a brief fling.

In the final episodes of the season, it came out that Carter and Jenner had an open marriage. She explained on the show, “When Brody and I first were together, we were young, we were crazy, we were, like, you know, basically just trying to have the time of our lives,” she explained.

“So we did a lot of things in our relationship that, you know, I certainly wouldn’t say I regret, but the level of gossip that I feel happens in the group — it just makes me angry.”

6) James Van Der Beek wife's miscarriage and ''DWTS'' elimination

James Van Der Beek was voted off "Dancing with the Stars" in November right after his wife, Kimberly, suffered a miscarriage. The dancing competition series' host Tom Bergeron described it as the “hardest judge’s verdict so far this season.”

Van Der Beek revealed the news of the miscarriage in a video package earlier in the episode, noting that he and Kimberly experienced every parent’s “worst nightmare.”

“My wife Kimberly and I went through every expecting parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby,” the "Dawson's Creek" star said. “The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond.”

“You never know why these things happen, that’s what I’ve been telling my kids. All you know is that it brings you closer together, it breaks you open, it opens your heart, it deepens your appreciation,” said the actor. “It makes you more human.”

5) "Survivor's" sexual harassment scandal

The CBS reality competition got heated after a November episode during which contestant Kellee Kim claimed that fellow contestant Dan Spilo had developed a pattern of inappropriate touching.

When contenders Missy Byrd and Elizabeth Beisel alleged they had similar experiences with Dan, Kim got emotional and eventually went to producers, who handled the situation off-camera. However, Missy and Elizabeth later admitted to exaggerating their claims in order to win the game, prompting immediate backlash.

Byrd and Beisel took to Twitter to issue apologies and Spilo was removed from the show.

3) The Situation in prison

Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino was released from prison in September after an eight-month sentence for tax evasion.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort,” Sorrentino, 37, said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”

Sorrentino surrendered in January to the Otisville Correctional Facility in New York after he was sentenced to tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income. He also told the judge that he was overcoming years of drug and alcohol abuse.

Post-release, the reality star still has to complete 500 hours of community service and was ordered to pay $123,913 in restitution, in addition to a $10,000 fine, People magazine reported.

2)

Joe Giudice facing deportation

Joe Giudice, the husband of Teresa Giudice from "The Real Housewives of New Jersey, headed back to his native Italy in October after being released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after serving a 41-month prison sentence for fraud.

The family's attorney James J. Leonard Jr. told Fox News in a statement at the time: "Our system of justice has failed this family. These draconian immigration laws are destroying families, and the time for serious immigration reform is here. It’s absolutely gut-wrenching what is happening. Our country is so much better than this."

Joe and Teresa pleaded guilty in 2014 to three counts of bankruptcy fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Joe also pleaded guilty to one count of failing to file a tax return.

Teresa was sentenced in October 2014 to 15 months in prison and was released in December 2015. Joe has been held by immigration officials since he completed his 41-month prison term this past March. A judge ruled in October 2018 that he would be deported to his native Italy upon completion of his prison sentence.

Joe has said he came to the U.S. as an infant and wasn't aware he wasn't an American citizen. He is currently appealing the deportation order against him.

1) Peter Weber's windmill moment/"The Bachelorette" sex debate

After his elimination from "The Bachelorette," Peter Weber was crowned the next "Bachelor" star and just finished filming his season but his claim to fame is his time spent in a windmill with Hannah Brown.

Brown made headlines over the summer for revealing she and Weber had sex in the windmill during their overnight date.

"I have had sex," she revealed while in an argument with eliminated contestant Luke Parker. "Yeah, and Jesus still loves me." She later confessed to the camera, "I didn't just go to fantasy suite. I f--ked in a windmill. And guess what? We did it a second time!"

Then, during the finale live special, the former beauty queen admitted she and Weber actually did the deed four times. Her sex confession actually sparked a greater debate on the show about premarital intimacy, religion, and slut-shaming with Brown emerging as a pop culture feminist icon.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy, Mariah Haas, and Paulina Debaj contributed to this report.