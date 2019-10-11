'Jersey Shore' star Mike Sorrentino talks prison life with Michael Cohen, Billy McFarland

“Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino shared details about his time in prison, the famous people he met inside and his life now that he’s a free man.

The reality star appeared on his co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s podcast, “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey.” In the episode, he was candid about how he’s been living his “best life” with new wife Lauren Sorrentino on the outside.

“'I feel fantastic. I lost 40 pounds in this process. I'm reunited with my beautiful wife, I’m working on the No. 1 show on MTV,” he gushed. “I’m grateful and taking advantage of every moment, every conversation, every meal and just living my best life.”

The MTV star was released on Sept. 12 after reporting in January to the Otisville Correctional Facility in New York. He was sentenced for tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income.

Sorrentino said he was mostly left alone by the other inmates while serving his time. He compared the atmosphere of prison to high school with all its various cliques.

“They really loved me,” he said. “I really lucked out. I was very grateful.”

The TV star explained that, contrary to rumors, he didn’t interact much with the orchestrator of the infamous failed Fyre Festival Billy McFarland, who was in the same prison. Sorrentino described him as friendly, “very quiet” and “reserved.”

“He would say ‘Hi,’ but he wasn’t in my group of friends. I played against him in basketball and softball maybe, but then he was thrown out of the prison.”

“He supposedly smuggled in some sort of recording device, and he was caught with it,” Sorrentino added. “They said he was trying to record high-profile inmates and they threw him in the SHU [solitary housing unit]. They sent him to a worse prison, I think, recently. That’s a bonehead move right there.”

Sorrentino, who worked out twice a day in the joint, also revealed he had an encounter with President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen.

“He was a bit nervous,” he said about Cohen. “I was there for like three or four months, and I was like, 'Listen, bro, I'm going to need you to do something for me… I'm going to need you to smuggle chicken from the main line and give it to me, I'm going to hide it in my locker, so I can have an extra serving after my workout.''

Sorrentino said that Cohen agreed but was unable to smuggle him extra food past the guards.

Once he got out, Sorrentino revealed, all he wanted to do was relax at home. However, the MTV producers had other plans.

“When I first got home, all I wanted to do was spend time with my beautiful wife, I wanted to have a naked pizza party,” he said with a laugh. “I wanted to watch movies. I wanted to watch ‘Avengers,’ I wanted to watch ‘Game of Thrones.’”

Unfortunately, duty called and “The Situation” had to report to work on “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” just days after his release.

“I pretty much took the ball and started to run with it immediately. I started working the day I came out. I saw you guys the next day,” he said. “I moved [to the house] a couple of days later. I wasn't mentally ready but at the same time it's my job. It's time to man up, rise to the occasion. Get that money! I missed out on eight months. I wasn't doing projects for eight months… I missed out on a lot of money.”

Sorrentino will have to complete 500 hours of community service following his release and was ordered to pay $123,913 in restitution, in addition to a $10,000 fine, People reported.

