Lisa Vanderpump is leaving 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' after 9 seasons

After nine seasons, TV personality and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump is officially leaving Bravo’s reality series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Vanderpump, 58, confirmed she was exiting the hit show on Thursday night when she was honored with the Legacy Award at the seventh annual “Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBT’s in Hollywood.”

When Los Angeles Councilman Mitch O’Farrell introduced Vanderpump at the event and called her a Housewife, she publicly corrected him shouting, “Not anymore!”

LISA VANDERPUMP'S BROTHER FOUND DEAD OF SUSPECTED DRUG OVERDOSE, REPORT SAYS

Vanderpump -- who first joined the TV show in 2010 -- explained why she decided to end her run in an interview with Extra after receiving the award.

“The last year was a very negative year for me,” she explained to the outlet. “I feel like we’re moving forward. They have had their resolution. I just had a horrible time with the show and the women. It was a very sad time in my life and it wasn’t made any better. I just decided to walk away.”

When Fox News contacted Bravo for comment on Vanderpump’s departure from the show and the future of her spin-off “Vanderpump Rules,” a spokesman said, “we are not commenting.”

The restaurateur had a major falling out with cast members of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” while filming this past season.

'REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS' STAR LISA VANDERPUMP REVEALS SHE DOESN'T OWN A CREDIT CARD

The tension started after castmate Dorit Kemsley adopted a dog from Vanderpump’s animal rescue and then gave it away. The drama escalated when the women on the show accused Vanderpump of leaking information to media outlets, which the animal rights advocate has denied. About halfway through the season, she makes fewer appearances on the show.

Vanderpump’s friends confirmed to Fox News that she did not attend the season 9 reunion taping. Her friends also told Fox News that "Vanderpump Rules" -- which she stars in and also serves as an executive producer -- is expected to "remain on Bravo.”

Vanderpump had previously hinted that she was not planning to attend the reunion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now,” she told “DailyMailTV” earlier this month.

Before filming for season 9 began, Vanderpump lost her brother to suicide. PEOPLE reported she previously said she wished she had taken a break from the show after experiencing the devastating loss.