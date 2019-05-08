‘Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood says he has no regrets admitting he’s a virgin, wants to stay true to himself

Colton Underwood has no regrets about going public with his virginity.

The 27-year-old former American football tight end, who was a contestant on the 23rd season of “The Bachelor” has found romance with contestant Cassie Randolph after much drama filming the series. Colton famously threatened to quit the show after Randolph, 24, dumped him near the end of the season. And in the finale, the Illinois native then broke up with finalists Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams to reconcile with Randolph.

Fans of the popular reality TV series can relieve that moment, along with many others, on Tubi, where they can stream past episodes of “The Bachelor” for free.

And while Underwood is keeping mum about the status of his V-card these days, he isn’t shy to explain why he came forward in the first place. Fox News spoke with the couple about life after “The Bachelor,” why Underwood hasn’t popped the question and about being a self-professed virgin in front of America.

Fox News: What has life been like for the both of you since finding romance on “The Bachelor”?

Cassie Randolph: It's been a whirlwind. It's been pretty crazy and busy for us over here.

Colton Underwood: Yeah. It's definitely new, definitely interesting. And we're having fun with it. I think we're just taking it day by day and really trying to make the most of it.

Fox News: The two of you broke “Bachelor” tradition by not getting engaged at the end of the season. Why?

Randolph: I think that there was a lot of pressure on us during the show to follow what the show had done in the past, but we just really had to stay true to what we felt was right for us and our relationship and stay true to ourselves. So that's kind of why, because we didn't want to stray from that. And honestly, it's been so good. And it was one of the best decisions I think that we could've made for our relationship.

Underwood: Yeah, I think the one thing that, when we've talked about it, and we actually heard is, you know, why rush everything? And we're just enjoying this moment in our lives. And we're enjoying dating. We're enjoying being sort of a normal couple. I know this is sort of a new normal and a new adjustment for us, but we're having so much fun together. And it's been great.

Fox News: We previously interviewed “Bachelorette” star Trista Sutter and she pointed out that there was a lot of emphasis on Colton’s virginity this season. Looking back, do you regret being so open and honest with viewers?

Underwood: You know what, no, I don't. If I had to be open and honest and candid about that again, I would. I didn't think it was going to be overplayed like it was, but that's the storyline that they went with. And I don't have any regrets, especially with things that I shared. I think when you're put in a position like that, it's important that you stay true to yourself and you stay true to your beliefs and your values, and you share them not only with who you're dating and who you're with, but just for the audience in general.

Fox News: It’s one thing to make a relationship happen when cameras are following you around, but it's another to keep it going when those cameras stop rolling. How are you both trying to make it work?

Underwood: I actually think it's just the opposite. I think our relationship really took off when the cameras came down.

While the show was actually airing is when we really progressed our relationship the most. And we continue to do that every day. I think we're continuing to learn more about each other, and we're doing the normal things that people who are dating do. We're still trying to figure each other out in ways. I mean, I think I have her figured out by now, but every time I say that there's something new that pops up.

Randolph: Yeah, we're spending so much time together. And we're having such a fun time. He's my best friend.

Fox News: And how does it feel to be able to relive those moments, especially with past episodes being available on Tubi?

Underwood: We were just talking about that. We're going to start and dive into “Bachelor in Paradise,” because I actually haven't finished my own season yet. I still have a few episodes left. But we're going to watch it together on Tubi. And I think it's just so cool that the “Bachelor” franchise is now up on there, the first season of “The Bachelorette,” and then also “The Bachelor.” And it really can show people how much the show sort of evolved over the years, but yet still stayed the same based off of the foundation and the principle of love.

Fox News: Which episode or scene are you two looking forward to seeing, and why?

Underwood: Ooh. I mean, I don't know, I think re-watching my season back and my time with Cass is going to be cool one day. I don't know, I think just right now we're just trying to live in the moment and live for the day. But when we watch it back, I don't know, I think the whole season will be interesting.

Fox News: Colton, how do you feel about that fence jumping scene today?

Underwood: People took to the fence jump more than I could've ever imagined. At the moment, I didn't think it was going to be something that sort of captivated America's attention. But I did it for Cassie, and she's worth all the fences in the world.

Fox News: Cassie, how surprised were you that Colton was so willing to fight for you and this relationship, knowing he could've easily just moved on?

Randolph: Honestly, I was very surprised. I don't think I realized until he was coming back for me, or until that night. It was so hard when we were breaking up. It's so weird that we broke up, to me right now, I'm like, what? But ...

Underwood: She broke up with me, let's clarify that.

Randolph: I honestly had no idea what was going through his head the whole time. I just, I thought in my mind, oh, he, since I'm not there, he'll move on and he'll be with ... he'll get what he wants from maybe one of those girls. And I mean, that didn't happen. Obviously, I'm happy it all happened how it did, and feel very lucky.