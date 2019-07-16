Bachelorette star sends contestant home after sex before marriage spat, feud spills into Twitter

Sparks flew Monday night on the Fantasy Suites week episode of "The Bachelorette" between star Hannah Brown and Luke Parker.

It even spilled over into Twitter and Instagram.

But it was the sex talk that got the bachelor sent home. The born-again Christian drew ire earlier in the season when he told her he was saving sex for marriage and wanted her to do the same.

"The closest thing to love at first sight was probably with you," Brown admitted during Parker's final episode, and he thought the two were on the same page when it came to faith and family. But the 24-year-old, called "Luke P" on the show, quickly found out he had broken her heart with each episode leading up to the dramatic moment that left Brown flipping him off.

"Guess what? Sex might be a sin out of marriage, pride is a sin, too, and I feel like this is like a pride thing," Brown said. "I feel like I've finally gotten clarity on you and I do not want you to be my husband."

When Parker asked if he could have a minute, Brown told him she had sex in a windmill with contestant Peter Weber, not once, but twice: "I have had sex and, like, Jesus still loves me."

The Alabama native asked if he could pray for the Bachelorette star before he left. But she refused.

Brown told Entertainment Tonight it was her "powerplay moment" of the season.

But the feud didn't end there. The two got in a Twitter war over sin and a Christian response to it.

"The difference in how we view sin is seen in the response," Parker wrote. "I'm weeping at mine and you're laughing at yours. All sin stings. My heart hurts for both of us."

But Brown clapped back: "time and time again Jesus loved and ate with ‘sinners' who laughed. And time and time again he rebuked ‘saints' that judged. Where do you fall Luke? #TheBachelorette."

He shot back: "There is a difference between eating with sinners who laugh and sinners who laugh at their sin. Sin is the very thing that put Jesus on the cross and that's not a laughing matter."

Brown fired back, referencing an exchange Parker had with a contestant, Garrett Powell, who got kicked off: "I have never said that I find my sin funny. I'm not going to [be] lectured on appropriate emotional responses by a guy who threw deli meat in a guy's lap."

Then Parker went back to the windmill sexcapade.

“Your tweets about the windmill and the wood were enough, it’s not about the action it’s about the response. If you want to talk about it, you know how to get ahold of me,” Parker said, adding on Instagram that never meant to "judge or condemn Hannah."

"For me, it was never about getting a rose, it was always about finding a wife who would choose me everyday just as I would choose her everyday," Parker said, admitting "I made mistakes and no I'm not perfect (crazy right)...I did not represent Christ the way I thought I was prepared to and that has broken me."

He concluded: "My desire is to put the Father first above all things and share the truth that he has given to us all. Thank you everyone for the prayers always remember speak truth and rid yourself of all hate, let compassion drive your words. Stay tuned. #faithfuloverfamous."

As for Brown, her choices are down to three: Tyler Camron, Jed Wyatt, or Peter Weber.