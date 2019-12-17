'Survivor' contestant Dan Spilo's 'inappropriate touching' incident was 'final straw' that led to exit: report

"Survivor: Island of the Idols" crew members weren't surprised by contestant Dan Spilo's sudden dismissal from the competitive reality show.

Last week, the talent manager was removed from the long-running CBS show following another alleged inappropriate conduct incident. Now, production sources told People that Spilo's dismissal occurred because there had been a history of complaints against him.

"If it had been his first strike, I don't think he would have been removed from the game," a production source told the outlet. "But the feeling was, 'it's time to pull the plug.' In many ways, this was just the final straw."

'SURVIVOR' CONTESTANT DAN SPILO KICKED OFF SHOW FOR 'OFF-CAMERA' INCIDENT

Spilo's exit came after another alleged inappropriate conduct incident regarding a female production member, People reported last week. The outlet claimed the CBS legal department informed Spilo he would not be welcomed at the finale, with sources telling the magazine the reason behind it stems from his misconduct.

An alleged debate took place between the show's production staff regarding Spilo's dismissal, the outlet reported.

“This went way beyond the game aspect of the show,” an insider claimed. “No one has ever been kicked off the show, ever, since 2000. It was unprecedented to even consider removing him.”

Season 39 contestant Kellee Kim came forward earlier in the season claiming Spilo had a "pattern" of inappropriately touching women. Her co-stars Missy Byrd and Elizabeth Beisel alleged they had similar experiences but Byrd and Beisel later admitted to exaggerating the claims in order to win the game. Kim was later voted off the show, and Spilo had apologized for making anyone feel uncomfortable.

“I work in an industry in which the #MeToo movement was formed and allowed — thank God — to blossom and become powerful and strong,” Spilo said.“My personal feeling is if anyone ever felt for a second uncomfortable about anything I’ve ever done, I’m horrified about that and I’m terribly sorry.”

The network announced that for the first time ever, it will pre-tape the show's upcoming reunion, which resulted in Spilo's co-star Jeff Varner slamming the network on Facebook.

"I've talked to cast members. I know what happened that got him removed and I'm telling you, 100% horse s--t," he wrote. "The cast has rallied behind Dan and few to no one is behind Kellee [Kim]."

Varner added that he believes the reunion is being pre-taped because cast members "plan to publicly support Dan and call out producers."