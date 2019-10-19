Brody Jenner reveals split from Kaitlynn Carter will be part of 'The Hills' second season

Brody Jenner is ready to share every part of his personal life, even his recent split from partner Kaitlynn Carter.

The reality TV star, 36, admitted that it will all play out on the second season of the rebooted "The Hills: New Beginnings."

"I'm sure you're going to see a lot of that," he said in reference to Carter.

"'The Hills' was one of those things where, it's tough to put yourself out there like that but ultimately, it can be very therapeutic as well," the California native told Entertainment Tonight.

"To put yourself out there and leave yourself open for judgment can also be helpful to your daily life and moving forward in how you grow up. There's a lot of times you get people that'll tell you, 'Don't do it. It's a reality show.' But you gotta be yourself and just do it," he said.

According to Jenner, the cast hasn't started filming Season 2 of the MTV series but he hopes the new episodes will include more about his music career.

He has a new single, "It's Alive," with EDM band AHZ and DJs regularly.

"Hopefully in the second season they start filming more about what we actually do in our real life," Jenner said. "Not just gossiping and sitting at a restaurant or going to a nightclub. There are a lot more things that we have going on in our lives that are interesting and cool, and [music] being one of them."

Carter and Jenner split in August. He and the 30-year-old media personality had been together since 2014, and Jenner proposed in 2016.

They got married in Bali in June 2018, but the union was never made legal.

“Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” Jenner’s rep told Page Six at the time. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

Jenner is currently dating model Josie Canseco while Carter was linked to Miley Cyrus in a short-lived romance that only last a few weeks.