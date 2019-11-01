‘90 Day Fiancé’ stars Emily, Sasha hope to avoid her becoming ex-wife no. 3: ‘We put the other first’

With a new season of TLC’s hit reality series “90 Day Fiancé” set to premiere on Sunday, the world is being introduced to the new crop of couples hoping fate leads them to wedding bells.

After graduating from college, Emily moved to Russia to teach English. She had planned on traveling all over Europe during her time there. However, during a visit to the gym with her co-workers, Emily spotted Sasha, an attractive fitness trainer. He trained her at the gym, she tutored him in English and a romance ensued, according to the network.

It wasn't before long Emily learned that Sasha was twice-divorced and has a son from each marriage. Soon after, Emily became pregnant with Sasha’s third child, and they’re now planning on moving to America as a family of three, but the tricky part will be convincing her family that she’s not going to become ex-wife number three.

Fox News spoke with the pair about how they plan on reversing Sasha’s penchant for divorce and addressed critics who might feel the couple’s relationship doesn’t stand a chance, despite the added responsibility of raising a child.

“We met at the gym where Sasha worked in Volgograd, Russia,” Emily explained of their first encounter, adding that she initially had reservations about Sasha when the personal trainer revealed his relationship history to her, especially the fact that he has children with both of his exes.

“Our second walk together – when he told me, of course, my initial reaction was that he was a jerk, womanizer or something along those lines,” she said. “He explained where his past relationships went wrong, and I understood. Our personalities really meshed well and he seemed genuine in his explanation, so I gave him a shot."

The English teacher said speaking with Sasha’s family put her at ease about the fitness maven after their stories seemed to match what Sasha told her about why his past relationships had failed.

“I met his family and they confirmed what he told me about his exes,” she said. “That gave me peace of mind.”

Emily also opened up about the reaction of her family in America to learning that she had gotten pregnant while in Russia. She explained that because Sasha's family was so excited about the pregnancy, Emily couldn’t agree with her family’s desire for her to return home.

“My family was happy, but they wanted me to come home immediately,” she recalled. “I knew I couldn’t let Sasha miss out on the birth of his child, so I stayed in Russia. My pregnancy was actually the first time Sasha’s family was happy to hear his partner was pregnant.”

Emily also said that her and Sasha’s relationship is different than others since “unlike some other couples, Sasha and I were in a long term relationship before we got pregnant and applied for the K1 [visa].” Emily added that the entire situation “is a stressor because we know we belong together and our family belongs together.”

When asked about how the couple expects to avoid a similar fate to Sasha’s other exes, the pair said they keep open lines of communication and don’t take anything too personally.

“We keep communication about our feelings open,” said the couple. “We don’t blow up on each other when we are feeling upset. That was a big problem in his other relationships. We also allow the other to follow their dreams and passions. We put the other first.”

Emily said she doesn’t care what her critics have to say about her relationship with Sasha and knows that the man she chose is in it for the right reasons.

“Sasha didn’t pursue a relationship with me because he wanted to come to America. He had a very successful career in Volgograd and Moscow,” Emily said in defense of her man. “He came with me because I asked.”

Sasha echoed Emily's sentiment, adding that he is optimistic that his other two sons will be able to join the three of them in America.

“This is where I wanted to raise my family,” he said. “We also hope my son’s brothers can join us one day if they choose, or at least for summers, and we can all be together.”

“Sasha is doing this because I asked," Emily said, doubling down. "He never brought up coming to America to me.”

Season 7 of “90 Day Fiancé” premieres on Sunday, Nov. 3 on TLC.