Brody Jenner defends ex Kaitlynn Carter: 'I feel the need to set the story straight'

Brody Jenner still has Kaitlynn Carter‘s back.

“The Hills: New Beginnings” star, 35, released a statement defending his ex, Carter, 30. The couple split earlier this month — and revealed they were never legally married. Soon after, Carter was spotted kissing Miley Cyrus in Italy and received backlash from avid fans.

“There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much,” Jenner wrote. “I feel the need to set the story straight. Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years.”

“Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life. We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kailtynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness.”

Carter simply responded, “[heart emoji]”

Page Six exclusively reported that Jenner was “totally okay” with his ex moving on with Cyrus, 26, and their relationship was “no secret” to him as he introduced the pair.

Meanwhile, Carter is expected to touch upon their relationship on the upcoming episode of Whitney Port’s podcast, “With Whit,” to be released on Tuesday.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.