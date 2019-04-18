Joe Giudice and family 'extremely disappointed' after deportation appeal denied

Joe Giudice is "extremely disappointed" after his deportation appeal was denied earlier this month.

“We are extremely disappointed that the Board Of Immigration Appeals has denied Mr. Giudice’s appeal," the Giudice family's attorney, James J. Leonard, told Fox News in a statement Thursday

"We have filed a stay with the Third Circuit Court Of Appeals and will continue to fight to keep Mr. Giudice in the United States, the only country he knows, and reunite him with his wife and four daughters,” he added.

TERESA GIUDICE SAYS HUSBAND JOE GIUDICE’S DEPORTATION RULING IS TO ‘MAKE AN EXAMPLE OUT OF US’

The husband of "Real Housewife of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice is currently being held at an ICE facility in western Pennslyvania after being released from federal prison on March 14. He was sentenced to a 41-month person sentence for fraud charges.

In October, an immigration court ruled that the 46-year-old would have to return to his native Italy. He filed an appeal in November but a final deportation date hasn't been made yet.

The Giudices have been married since 1999 and have four daughters: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10. The bestselling author has previously said that if her husband gets deported she and her children won't be moving abroad with him.

TERESA GIUDICE ASKS PEOPLE TO ‘PRAY’ FOR HUSBAND JOE GIUDICE AMID DEPORTATION DRAMA

"I mean, unless my kids say, 'Mommy, I want to move to Italy.' But Gia's going to college next year. I haven't spoken to Milania or Audriana about it. We haven't gotten there yet," she explained to Andy Cohen during the "RHONJ" reunion in March.

"And Gabriella already voiced her opinion to me. She's like, 'That would be so hard for me, Mommy.' She doesn't speak the language. She's like, 'That would kill me even more.' You know, it's like starting a whole new life, and they've been through so much already," she added.