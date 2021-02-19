Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from her husband Kanye West after seven years of marriage, Fox News can confirm.

Sources close to the situation say it’s amicable.

TMZ obtained documents on Friday that reveal the reality TV queen, 40, is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's four kids: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

West, 43, is reportedly not objecting.

Kardashian's lawyer, Laura Wasser, filed the docs and there's no date of separation listed but there is a prenup in place which both are expected to honor.

News of the stars' split first broke back in January.

TMZ also reports the two have been living separately for a few months and that their relationship was "in deep trouble for the last half of 2020," with the pair reportedly in marriage counseling.

Trouble in paradise between the two was first reported over the summer when West announced his candidacy for president in the 2020 election.

During what Kardashian later implied was an episode brought on by his bipolar disorder, West brought up the possibility of divorcing his wife at a campaign event while claiming they considered aborting their first child.

In a since-deleted tweet, the "Power" rapper also claimed that he’d been "trying" to divorce Kardashian ever since she attended a prison reform event with Meek Mill in 2018.

In the same rant, he also shaded Kardashian’s past Playboy spread and claimed that the reality star’s mother, Kris Jenner, was no longer allowed to see his children.

He later apologized for the Twitter rant but the ordeal reportedly left Kardashian "furious."

The couple tied the knot at a lavish wedding in Italy after starting to date in 2012.

Fox News' Mariah Haas and Nate Day contributed to this report.